Small Agency Of The Year 11-75 Employees, Silver: Badger & Winters
New York-based creative agency Badger & Winters credits its strong female influence as one of the keys to its long-standing success. The shop emphasizes that its mission is to “infuse empathy and humanity in all the work we create,” and it prides itself on its prioritization of female leadership. About 70 percent of Badger & Winters’ employees—including 50 percent of its director-level staff—are women. The majority-female company makes it clear that it is unwilling to compromise the values it upholds, and in doing so, it hopes to lure powerful clients with similar morals.
“We believe the kind of work we are committed to creating attracts the kind of people who want to work at our agency,” says Jim Winters, co-founder along with Madonna Badger. “We don’t work to be diverse; it happens naturally because of what we do and what we believe in.”
That mantra, Winters says, has helped the agency to experience a growth spurt in recent years. In 2018, the New York-based company landed several new high-profile clients including JC Penney, HP, Zales and Olay, and 2019’s revenue is projected to hit $18 million—more than triple what it was just two years ago.
For Olay, the agency created “Face Anything,” a campaign that used purposeful communication to give women a platform to express their real beauty while simultaneously allowing the brand to attract more millennial consumers—a demographic that Olay previously had difficulty connecting with. The push encouraged women to “fearlessly make their lives their own,” and declare that they’re not too emotional, too ambitious, too strong ... too anything. In September 2018, the month the campaign was in market, Olay’s social content generated 845 million impressions and the brand’s millennial household penetration grew 8 percent (across all demographics, it grew 11 percent).