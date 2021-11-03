Avocados From Mexico returns to the Super Bowl after skipping 2021

AFM is a non-profit marketing organization that promotes the product of its two founding organizations: the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association, which represents hundreds of importers and distributors; and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico, which represents avocado growers and packers.

The group has taken pride in applying what it called a consumer packaged goods-like marketing approach to its products, doubling the volume of Mexican avocados imported to the U.S. over the last seven years, while doubling consumer brand preference over the same period.



“The Big Game has always been an effective way for us to connect with avocado obsessed consumers. Not only did we first introduce our brand seven years ago at the Big Game, but we’ve innovated year after year to continue to engage and excite avocado fans,” Luque said. “We took the last year to build on that success, but create something totally different. We’re getting ready to launch the most sales-effective campaign we’ve ever created, integrating shopper, digital and the brand like never before.”

Its first four Super Bowl ads, all from GSD&M, featured Doug Flutie and Jerry Rice (2015), Scott Baio (2016), Jon Lovitz (2017) and Chris Elliott (2018). Energy BBDO then took over with ads featuring Kristin Chenoweth (2019) and Molly Ringwald (2020). The campaigns have won multiple accolades and media recognition for their performance, particularly in the digital world.

According to AFM, it was the only Super Bowl advertiser to hold the number one (2018) or two spots in the “Best Super Bowl Digital Campaigns” based on the Merkle Report for five consecutive years.

Along with its highly visible TV ad and what it called “breakthrough digital execution,” the campaign will include a national shopper program featuring former New Orleans Saints star quarterback, Drew Brees, to get fans ready for the ultimate “Guac Zone.”



Read: What to know about the big business of Super Bowl commercials



Super Bowl LXI will be broadcast on Feb. 13 from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NBC, which holds the exclusive broadcasting rights for the Super Bowl in 2022, is said to be asking as much as $6.5 million for a 30-second ad during the game. That's up from the 2021 Super Bowl, when CBS was seeking around $5.6 million per 30 seconds.



Turbo Tax and DraftKings are also set to return to the Super Bowl next year, while FTX plans to make its debut.