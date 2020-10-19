Avocados From Mexico is skipping the 2021 Super Bowl
Avocados From Mexico plans to sit out the Super Bowl in 2021 after a six year run in the Big Game with commercials featuring humor and celebrities.
Avocados From Mexico’s decision to skip the ad industry’s biggest day marks the first confirmation from a prior Super Bowl advertiser that it doesn't plan to buy ad time in the Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, 2021.
Alvaro Luque, the organization’s CEO, announced to the decision in an interview with The Packer, a produce trade publication, earlier this month.
“We’re using this year as a year to reinvent ourselves and do some things differently before we come back in 2022 to the Super Bowl again,” Luque said in a video interview with that publication.
Avocados From Mexico ran commercials in the Super Bowl from 2015 through 2020.
Its first four Super Bowl ads, all from GSD&M, featured Doug Flutie and Jerry Rice (2015), Scott Baio (2016), Jon Lovitz (2017) and Chris Elliott (2018). Energy BBDO then took over with ads featuring Kristin Chenoweth (2019) and Molly Ringwald (2020). Energy BBDO did not return a request to comment.
Avocados From Mexico is still expected to do some advertising timed to the Super Bowl, which is typically a brisk period for avocado sales as people prepare guacamole and other dishes. It is unclear how food marketers such as Avocados From Mexico will respond to dynamics driven by the coronavirus pandemic, which has led people to cut back on large gatherings.
Luque, in the conversation with The Packer, said the marketer is focused on work such as mass personalization. He said the marketer would close out the year with a consumer database filled with 80 million IDs and is building up its first-party data in order to go directly to consumers. Avocados From Mexico is also focused on experiential marketing, including the restaurant it opened in Dallas earlier the year. The marketer is working on education plans, including an online version of its Avocado University for employees from retail and foodservice, and is working on some sales tactics.
Mars Wrigley has already confirmed it will return to the game, but hasn't revealed which of its candy brands will get the spotlight.