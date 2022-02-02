Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Zeus in BMW Super Bowl ad

No, Arnold Schwarzenegger is not coming out with a new movie about Zeus, the Greek god of lightning. But he is playing the character in a Super Bowl ad for BMW that will plug an electric vehicle.

The actor and former California governor six days ago teased some sort of Zeus project on his Instagram account, suggesting it was “Coming February 2022.” Keen observers connected the dots and assumed it was a Super Bowl ad. And today BMW confirmed it is the brand behind the spot. Also starring in the ad is Salma Hayek Pinault, who will play the role of Hera, which according to Greek mythology is the wife of Zeus and goddess of marriage. The 60-second spot will run in the first quarter.

A teaser released today takes place in a setting that is not at all mythic: the inside of a coffee shop. A barista botches Zeus’ name as Schwarzenegger, in full Zeus gear, walks to the counter to retrieve his drink.

RSVP for Ad Age’s Super Bowl event on Feb. 8 at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.