Booking.com will air Super Bowl spot

Travel site recently rolled out new features for customers
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on January 12, 2022.
Credit: Tiffany Hagler-Geard/Bloomberg

As travel brands try to get back on top this year, following scores of cancellations caused by the recent COVID-19 variants, Booking.com is going all out with its messaging. The Booking Holdings-owned brand will air a Super Bowl ad, debuting a 30-second spot in the fourth quarter of the Feb. 13 game.

The travel site, which helps travelers make their reservations online, worked with Horses & Mules on creative for the commercial, while Mindshare handled media buying.

Like most marketers in the hospitality industry, Booking.com has seen its shares of ups and downs during the pandemic. Just before omicron struck, sales were trending upward—Booking Holdings, which also owns Kayak, Priceline and OpenTable, reported a 77% increase in third-quarter revenues to $4.7 billion, compared with the year-earlier period, and a net income of $769 million.

On a call with analysts, executives said Booking.com was reaching new travelers.

“We continue to see Booking.com's pre-pandemic customers coming back and booking with us, while we're also attracting new customers,” CEO Glenn Fogel said on the call. “Importantly, we see our top customers from before the pandemic returning to us at a meaningfully higher frequency than other customers.”

He also noted that Booking Holding will be investing “effectively across marketing channels” in order to continue targeting new customers who may not have booked travel plans online previously.

Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.

In December, Booking.com added new product features focused on sustainability in travel as part of its “A More Mindful America” program. For example, a new “Travel Proud” badge identifies certain travel properties that are inclusive according to Booking.com’s program training. A “Travel sustainable” badge helps travelers find environmentally-friendly properties, while a “Work-Friendly” badge identifies places that are easy to work from.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

