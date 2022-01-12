Booking.com will air Super Bowl spot

As travel brands try to get back on top this year, following scores of cancellations caused by the recent COVID-19 variants, Booking.com is going all out with its messaging. The Booking Holdings-owned brand will air a Super Bowl ad, debuting a 30-second spot in the fourth quarter of the Feb. 13 game.

The travel site, which helps travelers make their reservations online, worked with Horses & Mules on creative for the commercial, while Mindshare handled media buying.

Like most marketers in the hospitality industry, Booking.com has seen its shares of ups and downs during the pandemic. Just before omicron struck, sales were trending upward—Booking Holdings, which also owns Kayak, Priceline and OpenTable, reported a 77% increase in third-quarter revenues to $4.7 billion, compared with the year-earlier period, and a net income of $769 million.