Bud Light drops thousands of NFTs ahead of Super Bowl

The token drop is part of a campaign for new Bud Light Next zero-carb beer
By Erika Wheless. Published on January 27, 2022.
Anheuser-Busch InBev is releasing a new zero carb beer, and dropping thousands of NFTs to celebrate.

The “Bud Light N3XT Collection” NFT project will tie with the release of the new Bud Light Next, a zero-carb beer that will get a Super Bowl ad. The collection will feature 12,722 NFTs, a nod to the date of the drop, Jan. 27. Each NFT will be designed with color cues from the new Next beer packaging. 

NFT holders will get to vote on Bud Light Next merchandise, access to events, and “other surprises” according to AB InBev. Tokens will go on sale starting Feb. 6 for $399 each on the Bud Light website. Revenue from the NFT sales will be "reinvested in the AB InBev NFT commnunity," according to a company spokesperson. Customers must be over 21 years old to purchase. VaynerNFT, VaynerMedia's new NFT unit, designed the program.

This won’t be the beer giant’s first NFT drop with VaynerNFT. In November, the companies worked together to release 1,936 Budweiser-themed NFTs. Bud Light also recently changed its Twitter profile picture to an NFT of a beer mug wearing glasses. The website Decrypt reported that the NFT is from Nouns, a group that auctions one NFT per day, each wearing glasses that have become associated with Nouns NFTs. Decrypt’s report suggested that the Bud Light NFT could be tied to some Super Bowl-related marketing. AB InBev has declined to comment on the report.

The Super Bowl ad for Next will be done by Wieden+Kennedy, and will include a reference to the metaverse, Benoit Garbe, AB InBev’s chief marketing officer for the U.S., told Ad Age this week.

"As we usher in a new era of beer with the launch of Bud Light NEXT, we’re simultaneously seeing a revolutionary shift in the way brands engage with people on the internet,” Corey Brown, senior digital director for Bud Light, said in a statement. “Our NFT project celebrates this new era and those who similarly are breaking barriers in technology and creativity.”

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

