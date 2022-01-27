Bud Light drops thousands of NFTs ahead of Super Bowl

Anheuser-Busch InBev is releasing a new zero carb beer, and dropping thousands of NFTs to celebrate.

The “Bud Light N3XT Collection” NFT project will tie with the release of the new Bud Light Next, a zero-carb beer that will get a Super Bowl ad. The collection will feature 12,722 NFTs, a nod to the date of the drop, Jan. 27. Each NFT will be designed with color cues from the new Next beer packaging.

NFT holders will get to vote on Bud Light Next merchandise, access to events, and “other surprises” according to AB InBev. Tokens will go on sale starting Feb. 6 for $399 each on the Bud Light website. Revenue from the NFT sales will be "reinvested in the AB InBev NFT commnunity," according to a company spokesperson. Customers must be over 21 years old to purchase. VaynerNFT, VaynerMedia's new NFT unit, designed the program.

