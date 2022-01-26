Budweiser returns to the Super Bowl and new Bud Light 'Next' makes a metaverse play

Bud is back

The Budweiser spot will be handled by VaynerMedia. The brand sat out last year’s game, ending a 37-year Super Bowl streak. Instead, the brewer used Bud to plug its investment in the Ad Council’s coronavirus vaccine public education campaign.

“We said we would be back and we are back,” Garbe said of Budweiser's return. He declined to reveal creative details but the tone is expected to be one of resilience. “Budweiser has always been there in moments that matter and where America comes together,” he said.

Cutwater’s inclusion in the game, with a national ad from WPP's AKQA, marks a watershed moment of sorts. Spirits-based products had been banned from running in NFL games until the league lifted that restriction in 2017. But Super Bowl ads continued to be beer-heavy because Anheuser-Busch controls alcohol ad rights and chose to focus on its beer and seltzers, although Cutwater ran a regional Super Bowl ad last year.

Cutwater’s portfolio includes canned versions of tequila, vodka, rum and whiskey cocktails. AB InBev acquired the brand in 2019. It is key to “our continued acceleration of our beyond beer portfolio,” Garbe said. “We have a massive opportunity to continue to build awareness. We are using Super Bowl as a large-scale platform to tell our story to a much broader part of America.”

When it comes to traditional beer, Michelob Ultra is one of the few big brands that is growing market share. As such, it remains central to AB InBev’s Super Bowl strategy with one ad for regular Ultra from Wieden+Kennedy. But the brewer will also run an ad for Ultra’s organic seltzer variety, also handled by W+K. Both spots for the low-carb brand will continue its positioning around “active lifestyles.”

Michelob Ultra also ran two Super Bowl spots in 2021, one featuring images of superstar athletes and one starring Don Cheadle promoting the brand's organic seltzer.

But Ultra will now have to share the stage with zero-carb Bud Light Next. (Next’s 80 calories compare with 95 calories for Ultra, which has 2.6 carbs.) Asked how Next will co-exist with Ultra, Garbe said Ultra targets a different consumer interested in an “active and balanced lifestyle.” Next, an even lighter beer, is attempting to reach consumers who “don’t want to be weighed down.”

The brewer’s Super Bowl plans also include regional ads for Busch Light and Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, plus a regional pregame ad for Stella Artois.

AB InBev did not reveal the directors it is using for the ads but says out of the five directors hired for the national spots, three are women.

