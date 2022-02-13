Special Report: Super Bowl

Coinbase’s Super Bowl commercial is a bouncing QR code

And demand on the site was so high, some got error messages
By Asa Hiken. Published on February 13, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How crypto brands showed up in Super Bowl 2022
20220213_coinbase_3x2.jpg

 

 
Credit: Coinbase

Crypto exchange Coinbase aired its first Super Bowl ad, and it definitely got people talking—and scanning.

The 60-second spot features a QR code changing colors and bouncing across the screen, a la the infamous DVD logo. And that’s it, that’s pretty much the whole thing.

Coinbase’s marketing team must be patting themselves on the back because interest was so high that some of those going to the website to sign up got error messages. Coinbase worked with agency Accenture Interactive on its Super Bowl ad. 

Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.

More Super Bowl news from Ad Age
Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them
Jeanine Poggi
Every Super Bowl commercial ever (almost)

The QR code directs viewers to a page on Coinbase’s website that offers $15 in free bitcoin for signing up. The page includes a countdown clock for the offer, which expires at 12:30 PM PST on Feb. 15. For those who already have an account, they can opt-in to the platform’s $3 million bitcoin giveaway. Entry to the sweepstakes ends at 11:59 PM PST on Feb. 27.

Coinbase’s ad may have come as a surprise to many, considering it didn’t announce its Super Bowl plans like other crypto platforms.

On social media, the spot quickly garnered buzz from both consumers and brands. Many described the ad as “bold” and “clever,” and “Coinbase” was trending with over 8,400 tweets at the time of writing.

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

Yet the ad’s buzz didn’t stop brands from spoofing it. TurboTax tweeted a similar QR code that cheekily brought users to its own homepage. The post subtweeted Coinbase with the peep eyes emoji.

Planters' Mr. Peanut character tweeted a bouncing peanut with the caption, “What did the QR code say? I was busy getting snacks.”

Watch the ad below:

In this article:

Asa Hiken

Asa Hiken is a technology reporter covering digital marketing, social media platforms and innovation. A graduate of Northwestern University, he joined Ad Age after writing for Marketing Dive, where he focused on the alcohol space and digital privacy.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How crypto brands showed up in Super Bowl 2022

How crypto brands showed up in Super Bowl 2022
Watch Prime Video’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ Super Bowl commercial

Watch Prime Video’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ Super Bowl commercial
Google puts diversity (and Lizzo) at the heart of its Super Bowl ad

Google puts diversity (and Lizzo) at the heart of its Super Bowl ad
Best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials

Best and worst Super Bowl 2022 commercials
Why StockX got a QR cameo in Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl ad

Why StockX got a QR cameo in Rocket Mortgage’s Super Bowl ad
Toyota's Super Bowl ad is full of famous Joneses—and one Jonas

Toyota's Super Bowl ad is full of famous Joneses—and one Jonas
Behind Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ Super Bowl commercial

Behind Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ Super Bowl commercial
Kanye West and Grimace struggle to order in McDonald's pregame Super Bowl commercial

Kanye West and Grimace struggle to order in McDonald's pregame Super Bowl commercial