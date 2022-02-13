Coinbase’s Super Bowl commercial is a bouncing QR code

Crypto exchange Coinbase aired its first Super Bowl ad, and it definitely got people talking—and scanning.

The 60-second spot features a QR code changing colors and bouncing across the screen, a la the infamous DVD logo. And that’s it, that’s pretty much the whole thing.

Coinbase’s marketing team must be patting themselves on the back because interest was so high that some of those going to the website to sign up got error messages. Coinbase worked with agency Accenture Interactive on its Super Bowl ad.

