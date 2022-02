The ad “celebrates the everyday ingenuity of those who work smarter, not harder, and enjoy the convenience of bar-quality cocktails in a can,” according to a press release.

The Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned brand also stated it took inspiration from Apple’s “Here’s to the Crazy Ones,” the iconic 1997 ad campaign that launched the computer maker’s “Think Different” tagline and featured black-and-white videos of historical figures and visionaries such as Albert Einstein, John Lennon and Martin Luther King Jr. (Cutwater’s ad is shot in black-and-white.)

Even mentioning such a classic ad is a stretch for a booze brand that is making an obvious humor play, although the reference does seem to be made in jest.