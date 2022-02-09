How DraftKings, FanDuel and Caesars are battling for Super Bowl supremacy

“At first you have to educate what it is you’re all about and maybe there was that look and feel to that last year because gambling was still on its way in,” Carter said. “It’s one thing to have a shotgun blast and let people know you’re out there, but at some point thereafter, you’ve got to let them know what it is that differentiates you from the competition.”

Sports betting currently is legal and active in 30 states (nine more than during last year's Super Bowl), plus Washington D.C., and a slew of states including New York and Louisiana have introduced mobile sports betting in recent months. DraftKings’ sportsbook currently operates in 17 states, while FanDuel and Caesars are both in 14, according to the Legal Sports Report, which covers regulated sports betting.

“It feels like there’s been a tipping point in the last year where sports betting feels a part of the sports consciousness,” Legal Sports Report analyst Dustin Gouker told Ad Age. “The Super Bowl,” which attracts roughly 100 million viewers annually, “is a huge acquisition point because you get the casual fan, who is harder to capture.”

DraftKings said it received over a million entries into its Super Bowl contest last year.

While DraftKings and FanDuel have been around since the federal ban on sports betting was struck down in 2018, Caesars’ sportsbook launched in August and is considered “the new kid on the block,” Gouker said.

But it’s already broken into the top tier of betting brands alongside DraftKings and FanDuel, Gouker said. Caesars ranked first in spending $73.1 million on NFL ads this season—about $30 million more than either DraftKings or FanDuel, according to iSpot.

The Nevada brand also is the early sports betting leader in New York, which in January became the biggest state to allow mobile wagering, with over $615 million in bets wagered on its book through Jan. 30, according to the state. (FanDuel is at $501 million while DraftKings is at $367 million).

In the second quarter of the Big Game, Caesars will air a 30-second national spot starring its spokesman JB Smoove as Julius Caesar, actress Halle Berry as Caesar’s lover, Cleopatra; as well as Eli, Peyton, Archie and Cooper Manning playing themselves. The cast has appeared in previous ads for the brand, which worked with agency Ten6 on the Super Bowl spot.