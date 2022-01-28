E-Trade Baby may be returning for the Super Bowl

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

It’s highly likely that E-Trade, which was acquired two years ago by Morgan Stanley, is referencing the return of its iconic baby, who famously resigned in a huff following the addition of a feline sidekick to the online brokerage’s brand ambassador roster. The baby had been an E-Trade regular and Super Bowl favorite.

After changing agencies—E-Trade moved from Grey to Ogilvy in 2013—the brand shifted its strategy, eventually moving on to spots starring actor Kevin Spacey. The trader ran Super Bowl commercials from 2008 through 2013, before taking a break. It reapeared for the 2018 Big Game with a retirement-savings-focused spot, created with new agency MullenLowe New York, that did not include the baby or Spacey.

When asked about the potential of the baby's return, Andrea Zaretsky, chief marketing officer of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and E-Trade, did not divulge much.

"The new commercial’s contents are top secret, but we’re excited to share our teaser video, 'Monitor,' which provides a clue about what—or who—to expect," she said via email.

The new marketing will include new logo elements that merge E-Trade with Morgan Stanley. In addition, it debuts the "E-Trade from Morgan Stanley" byline at the end of the spot, Zaretsky noted.

