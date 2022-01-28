E-Trade Baby may be returning for the Super Bowl

Eight years after the E-Trade baby quit the broker biz, the diaper-clad infant may be making a return—at least, that’s what a new Super Bowl teaser from the brand implies. Today, E-Trade released a 30-second teaser ahead of its Feb. 13 commercial, a 30-second spot airing during the first quarter of the game.
In the clip, two business executives appear to be on a late-night conference call. Over Chinese food takeout containers, one talks imploringly into the speaker, “Look, I know you’re out of the game,” he says, as his female companion admits that, “We wouldn’t disturb you if it wasn’t important, but the world needs you.” After nothing but static, the man wonders aloud, “Is it past his bedtime?” as the camera reveals the baby monitor speaker. The teaser is appropriately named "Monitor."