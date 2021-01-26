E-Trade returns to Super Bowl to help people fix their financial health
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t be the only ones kicking at this year’s Super Bowl. E-Trade will have a spot that encourages consumers to “kick” their finances into shape.
The online broker, which makes its return to the game after a two year hiatus, plans to air a 30-second spot, called “Workout,” during the second quarter. E-Trade worked with agency-of-record Mullen Lowe U.S. on the spot.
E-Trade is best known for its Super Bowl ads in 2012 and 2013 featuring babies, before the baby mascot was retired in 2014. In 2018, E-Trade aired a Super Bowl spot that highlighted the perils of not saving for retirement.
The new commercial doesn’t shy away from the financial challenges of the pandemic-filled 2020, and notes the need for consumers to regain control of their finances this new year. Some are eager to begin investing, but are not sure where to begin, according to Alice Milligan, managing director, marketing and digital design experience at E-Trade, which was acquired late last year by Morgan Stanley. According to E-Trade's own study, 49% of investors say financial jargon makes it harder for them to invest.
The spot is the first Super Bowl commercial under the marketing helm of Andrea Zaretsky, who joined the brand in late 2019 as managing director and chief marketing officer.
“Through ‘Workout,’ we hope to nudge consumers to get off the bench and take charge of their investing lives with E-Trade,” she said in a statement. “While irreverence has long been a part of our brand DNA, this year more than most the world is looking for joy and optimism.”
A 15-second teaser shows a young boy in his bedroom trying to bicycle-crunch his stomach into shape as the text, “Kick your finances into shape,” appears on screen.