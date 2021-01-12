Special Report: Super Bowl

Freelance platform Fiverr to air first Super Bowl commercial

Future of work comes to the Big Game
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on January 12, 2021.
Cheetos and Doritos are set to return with Super Bowl commercials
Credit: Fiverr

Fiverr, an online platform for freelancers, will air its first Super Bowl commercial.

The spot, which will be an evolution of its recently launched campaign, “It Starts Here,” will run during the third quarter of the game and will focus on the role Fiverr has played as a resource for businesses during the pandemic.

“Fiverr has been operating in the future of work and digital transformation since it started 10 years ago," says Gali Arnon, chief marketing officer. "When the pandemic started, we were humbled by the ability to help so many people.” The Israeli-based company has seen a meaningful uptick in freelancer workers who joined the platform in 2020, when the pandemic left many without jobs.

As many businesses had to pivot, relying more on freelance workers, Fiverr is using the moment to help companies be nimble.

Fiverr is a resource for freelancers who can find jobs through the platform, as well as for businesses, who can find potential employees.

Arnon declined to provide details on the creative or if it worked with an external agency.

Prior to the pandemic, Fiverr had been relying on out-of-home and digital advertising, with a large presence on subways and the like. When the pandemic started, it became obvious that out-of-home was no longer working, Arnon says. So, the company decided to try TV advertising last year, which proved successful and led the company to make a Super Bowl commitment.

This makes Fiverr the first newcomer to Super Bowl LV.

Join Ad Age on Feb. 2 for a look at how brands are navigating the pandemic and addressing diversity in their ads for the 2021 game.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

