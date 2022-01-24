Special Report: Super Bowl

Frito-Lay reveals Megan Thee Stallion as Super Bowl commercial star

Wildlife awaits 'Hot Girl Summer' singer in joint Doritos-Cheetos spot
By Jon Springer. Published on January 24, 2022.
Planters’ local Super Bowl commercial stars Ken Jeong and Joel McHale
20220119_CheetosFH_Megan_Thee_Stallion_Questions2_3x2.png
Credit: Cheetos

Frito-Lay, which last week revealed Megan Thee Stallion as the star of its Super Bowl spot featuring Cheetos and Doritos, today said that singer Charlie Puth would also appear.

A teaser released by the PepsiCo snack giant last week shows Megan Thee Stallion arriving at a backlot munching on a bag of Cheetos. A security guard proceeds to ask whether the electrifying 26-year-old rapper is allergic to dogs or cats—and to foxes, bears, water buffaloes, sloths, or crocodiles. The 35-second clip portends what could be a wild spot for advertising's biggest night. 

Two new teaser ads released Jan. 24 show additional chaos on the set. Megan Thee Stallion discovers her trailer has been taken over by an unknown wild animal, while Puth, known for his beatboxing skills, finds his trailer and his snack stash has been raided. Orange paw prints, a telltale sign of Cheetos often used by the brand, provide a clue.

The Super Bowl spot promises to be an unusual one for Frito-Lay, which for the first time is promoting two brands in one ad—it’s Flamin’ Hot varieties of Cheetos and Doritos. The company is preparing a separate ad for its Lay’s potato chip brand, marking its first appearance on the Super Bowl stage since 2005. That news was accompanied by the release of NFL team-branded chips, which were made of potatoes grown in soil of their respective home stadiums and available only to winners of a sweepstakes conducted on Twitter. Last week, an ad featuring retired NFL stars including brothers Peyton and Eli Manning showcased multiple food and beverage brands from the PepsiCo portfolio debuted in an effort to spark sales ahead of the big game.

PepsiCo is an official sponsor of the NFL and title presenter of the Super Bowl halftime show.

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

Lay's to run first Super Bowl ad in 17 years
Jon Springer
How PepsiCo is using the Mannings to spur soda and snack sales before Super Bowl
Jon Springer

The brand has yet to reveal additional details of the Cheetos-Doritos ad including its length, which will be handled by Goodby Silverstein & Partners. Speculation as to the featured celebrity raged in social media circles in recent weeks—Cardi B, Saweetie and Danny DeVito were among those suggested—as the Doritos and Cheetos Instagram accounts released clues through an eyedropper.

The ad keeps with a recent trend of the snack brand’s association with musical stars. The rapper Shaggy and his hit “It Wasn’t Me” was featured in last year’s Cheetos ad, and the rapper Hammer was featured in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Javon Ruth Peet, emerged behind a series of Instagram posts demonstrating freestyle rap, and in recent years garnered dozens of accolades including six BET Awards and three Grammy Awards. Last year she was engaged by Popeyes Louisiana Chicken to promote its Hottie Sauce dip in a deal that also established her as a Popeyes franchisee. She has also marketed for Nike and the stock-trading technology CashApp.

This Jan. 19 article was updated with additional information on Jan. 24.

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

