Frito-Lay reveals Megan Thee Stallion as Super Bowl commercial star

Frito-Lay, which last week revealed Megan Thee Stallion as the star of its Super Bowl spot featuring Cheetos and Doritos, today said that singer Charlie Puth would also appear.
A teaser released by the PepsiCo snack giant last week shows Megan Thee Stallion arriving at a backlot munching on a bag of Cheetos. A security guard proceeds to ask whether the electrifying 26-year-old rapper is allergic to dogs or cats—and to foxes, bears, water buffaloes, sloths, or crocodiles. The 35-second clip portends what could be a wild spot for advertising's biggest night.
