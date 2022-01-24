Frito-Lay reveals Megan Thee Stallion as Super Bowl commercial star

Two new teaser ads released Jan. 24 show additional chaos on the set. Megan Thee Stallion discovers her trailer has been taken over by an unknown wild animal, while Puth, known for his beatboxing skills, finds his trailer and his snack stash has been raided. Orange paw prints, a telltale sign of Cheetos often used by the brand, provide a clue.

The Super Bowl spot promises to be an unusual one for Frito-Lay, which for the first time is promoting two brands in one ad—it’s Flamin’ Hot varieties of Cheetos and Doritos. The company is preparing a separate ad for its Lay’s potato chip brand, marking its first appearance on the Super Bowl stage since 2005. That news was accompanied by the release of NFL team-branded chips, which were made of potatoes grown in soil of their respective home stadiums and available only to winners of a sweepstakes conducted on Twitter. Last week, an ad featuring retired NFL stars including brothers Peyton and Eli Manning showcased multiple food and beverage brands from the PepsiCo portfolio debuted in an effort to spark sales ahead of the big game.

PepsiCo is an official sponsor of the NFL and title presenter of the Super Bowl halftime show.

