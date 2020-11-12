Special Report: Super Bowl

General Motors poised to return to the Super Bowl

The automaker is expected to plug its new Hummer EV for the second straight year in the Big Game
By E.J. Schultz and Jeanine Poggi. Published on November 12, 2020.
Credit: Hummer

General Motors is poised to advertise in the Super Bowl for the second straight year, according to people familiar with the matter.

The automaker is expected to air one ad featuring its new Hummer electric vehicle and one ad for another one of its brands. A GM spokeswoman declined comment on the automaker’s Super Bowl plans.

GM has been backing the Hummer with significant ad buys in a strategy meant to signal its dedication to the EV market. The automaker must also reframe the Hummer name, which some consumers might still identify with its gas-guzzling previous edition that came to prominence in the 2000s.

GM acquired the Hummer brand in 1998, but stopped sales in 2010. Early this year it announced it would bring it back as an electric vehicle under the GMC brand. It began building buzz with a 2020 Super Bowl ad that included LeBron James, marking the first time GM had run a Super Bowl ad since 2017. Leo Burnett Detroit handles the Hummer brand. 

The Hummer EV is expected to hit dealers in late 2021 with a six-figure price tag. In October, GM began backing the debut with ad buys that included the World Series on Fox and "The Voice" on NBC, as well as placements on streaming and social media platforms.

Automakers typically account for a huge chunk of ad buys in the Super Bowl. So far none have publicly confirmed ad plans for the Feb. 7 game on CBS. 

