Headspace joins influx of Super Bowl wellness brands with pregame ad

Headspace is taking advantage of a back-to-back Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day by airing its Valentine’s Day campaign a day early during the pregame show on Feb. 13. A 30-second spot shows a heart-pajama-clad John Legend touting his new sleep audio story with the mindfulness brand.
“The timing is so perfect,” said Amy Davis, who joined Headspace last year as VP of global brand marketing. “With Valentine’s Day falling the day after the Super Bowl this year and the ability to reach that broader audience and get Headspace on people’s minds as they’re thinking about how they can feel better and live a healthier happier life.”
