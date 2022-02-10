Headspace joins influx of Super Bowl wellness brands with pregame ad

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Headspace is one of a host of wellness marketers looking to tout their wares on Sunday. It joins brands including Planet Fitness and Hologic which will both debut first-time commercials during the Super Bowl. An NBCUniversal executive recently told Ad Age that the health and wellness category is expected to have a bigger presence in the game this year. Experts say many brands have grown so big they are now able to pony up the $7 million cost of an in-game spot, as wellness becomes more of a part of everyday culture and consumers continue to invest in their own self-care.

“Traditionally, you didn’t expect a wellness brand to show up in this space—it’s a bit counter to what you’d expect from the Super Bowl,” Davis said. “In today’s climate, we need wellness tools and products and awareness like never before because health and wellness is becoming more of a mainstream opportunity.”

Headspace’s commercial was created by the brand’s in-house team. In addition to Sunday’s ad, the integrated campaign will include paid and organic social content on both Headspace and Legend’s channels that will drop throughout next week.

Register for Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness at AdAge.com/NextWellness.