Hershey makes its Super Bowl debut with smaller brand Reese’s Take 5
Reese’s Take 5, a lesser-known candy bar stuffed with five ingredients, is about to get its 30 seconds of fame in a Super Bowl commercial stuffed with idioms.
Hershey Co. said Tuesday it is making its Super Bowl ad debut with a commercial featuring Reese’s Take 5. The 30-second spot comes from McGarryBowen and was directed by Harold Einstein.
Take 5, introduced in 2004, includes five ingredients, hence its name: pretzels, Reese’s peanut butter, peanuts, caramel and milk chocolate.
For its Super Bowl debut, Hershey is playing on the idea that people aren’t aware of Reese’s Take 5. A woman eating a Reese’s Take 5 at work wonders how her colleagues didn’t know about the bar. As it turns out, one is living under a rock, a second was raised by wolves, another has his head stuck in the sand, and so on.
Take 5 long included the same peanut butter used in Reese’s products but the product’s full name was Take 5. Last summer, Reese’s was added to the beginning of the moniker and packaging was updated to connect Take 5 to the Reese’s lineup. Reese's is now prominently in the name, and the wrapper's main color changed to orange from black.
Despite its less-than-famous status, Reese’s Take 5 holds a special place within Hershey Co. It is Chairman and CEO Michele Buck’s favorite candy, as she reminded analysts and investors on a conference call in October. Buck also pointed out then that since the rebrand, consumer purchases of the product had jumped more than 50 percent.
Now, a much broader audience is set to hear about the product.
An extended 45-second version of the commercial was released Tuesday. A 30-second version is set to run during the game’s third quarter.
Reese's Take 5 is up against a formidable candy bar competitor in the Super Bowl. NFL sponsor Mars Wrigley is set to run a commercial for Snickers during the first quarter.