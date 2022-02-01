Hologic’s Super Bowl commercial stars Mary J. Blige

Women’s health brand Hologic is not just talking the talk with its Super Bowl debut this month. The medtech company, which makes women’s health products for early disease detection, has purposefully tapped into a diverse group of female leaders in front of and behind the camera for the 30-second spot, called "Her Health is Her Wealth.”
Mary J. Blige will star as her busy self in the ad, which focuses on how despite the travel and studio appointments, Blige still prioritizes her own health, including an annual well-woman visit. Hologic has not yet released the commercial. Blige is also slated to appear in the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show during the game.
Women also led Hologic's teams behind the camera. The spot was directed by Child, whose bio says she focuses on exploring “the depths of the Black experience.” Child has previously worked with the likes of Janelle Monáe, H.E.R. and Dojo Cat.
