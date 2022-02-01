Special Report: Super Bowl

Hologic’s Super Bowl commercial stars Mary J. Blige

Medtech brand puts women in front of and behind the camera
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on February 01, 2022.
20220131_Hologic-x-MJB_3X2.png
Credit: Hologic

Women’s health brand Hologic is not just talking the talk with its Super Bowl debut this month. The medtech company, which makes women’s health products for early disease detection, has purposefully tapped into a diverse group of female leaders in front of and behind the camera for the 30-second spot, called "Her Health is Her Wealth.”

Mary J. Blige will star as her busy self in the ad, which focuses on how despite the travel and studio appointments, Blige still prioritizes her own health, including an annual well-woman visit. Hologic has not yet released the commercial. Blige is also slated to appear in the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show during the game.

Women also led Hologic's teams behind the camera. The spot was directed by Child, whose bio says she focuses on exploring “the depths of the Black experience.” Child has previously worked with the likes of Janelle Monáe, H.E.R. and Dojo Cat.

CHÉ Creative, a 100% Black-owned and women-led shop, worked with Hologic to create the spot, while Little Minx, a women-owned production company, handled production duties.

The campaign is meant to highlight the importance of early detection and screenings for women as a way of preventing disease—particularly after such checkups were delayed during the early days of the pandemic.

Despite the “many responsibilities” women face on a daily basis, “nothing is more important” than their health, Steve MacMillan, chairman, president and CEO of Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Hologic, said in a statement. He added that the best way to remind women of this “was to assemble a bold team of women to do so in an authentic and impactful way.”

In previous years, particularly last year following the 2020 social justice reckoning many brands experienced with the murder of George Floyd, marketers pledged to embrace women and diverse groups in their Super Bowl advertising and agency relationships. Last year, such efforts fell painfully short, especially behind the camera. In 2021, credits provided by agencies and advertisers for all Big Game commercials found that only three of the 87 spots that ran were directed by women; at most five people of color directed the high-profile ads.

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

