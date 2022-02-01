Hologic’s Super Bowl commercial stars Mary J. Blige

CHÉ Creative, a 100% Black-owned and women-led shop, worked with Hologic to create the spot, while Little Minx, a women-owned production company, handled production duties.

The campaign is meant to highlight the importance of early detection and screenings for women as a way of preventing disease—particularly after such checkups were delayed during the early days of the pandemic.

Despite the “many responsibilities” women face on a daily basis, “nothing is more important” than their health, Steve MacMillan, chairman, president and CEO of Marlborough, Massachusetts-based Hologic, said in a statement. He added that the best way to remind women of this “was to assemble a bold team of women to do so in an authentic and impactful way.”

In previous years, particularly last year following the 2020 social justice reckoning many brands experienced with the murder of George Floyd, marketers pledged to embrace women and diverse groups in their Super Bowl advertising and agency relationships. Last year, such efforts fell painfully short, especially behind the camera. In 2021, credits provided by agencies and advertisers for all Big Game commercials found that only three of the 87 spots that ran were directed by women; at most five people of color directed the high-profile ads.

