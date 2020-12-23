Special Report: Super Bowl
How 2020 changed the Super Bowl ad game
Join Ad Age on Feb. 2 for a look at how brands navigated the pandemic and prioritized diversity in their ads for the 2021 game
Creating an ad for the Super Bowl is, in normal years, a complicated and impressive feat that, when it's done well, can produce a slice of pop culture. But after a year dominated by pandemic shutdowns, economic uncertainty and a fight for social justice, the stakes for pulling off a Big Game commercial have never seemed higher.
On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl will bring together brands, agency leaders and some of the top creators to tackle just how 2020 impacted the planning and strategy for Super Bowl LV ads. (For an up-to-date list of which marketers are advertising in the game, check out our running list here.)
The livestream event is available to subscribers only; sign up here.