Special Report: Super Bowl

How 2020 changed the Super Bowl ad game

Join Ad Age on Feb. 2 for a look at how brands navigated the pandemic and prioritized diversity in their ads for the 2021 game
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on December 23, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Mtn Dew is back in the Super Bowl
Credit: Hence the boom/Unsplash

Creating an ad for the Super Bowl is, in normal years, a complicated and impressive feat that, when it's done well, can produce a slice of pop culture. But after a year dominated by pandemic shutdowns, economic uncertainty and a fight for social justice, the stakes for pulling off a Big Game commercial have never seemed higher.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl will bring together brands, agency leaders and some of the top creators to tackle just how 2020 impacted the planning and strategy for Super Bowl LV ads. (For an up-to-date list of which marketers are advertising in the game, check out our running list here.)

The livestream event is available to subscribers only; sign up here.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Mtn Dew is back in the Super Bowl

Mtn Dew is back in the Super Bowl
M&M's wants to make people smile with its Super Bowl commercial

M&M's wants to make people smile with its Super Bowl commercial
Pringles returns for its fourth consecutive Super Bowl

Pringles returns for its fourth consecutive Super Bowl
TurboTax returns to the Super Bowl for the eighth consecutive year

TurboTax returns to the Super Bowl for the eighth consecutive year

Toyota to air fourth consecutive Super Bowl commercial

Toyota to air fourth consecutive Super Bowl commercial

CBS about 80% sold out of Super Bowl ad inventory

CBS about 80% sold out of Super Bowl ad inventory
General Motors poised to return to the Super Bowl

General Motors poised to return to the Super Bowl
Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them

Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them