Hyundai returns to the Super Bowl for the 12th time in 13 years
Another regular Super Bowl advertiser is coming back. Hyundai will run a 60-second commercial in the second quarter of the Feb. 2 game on Fox.
The automaker declined to reveal details beyond confirming that its agency-of-record Innocean will handle the spot. It marks the 12th time in the past 13 years Hyundai will advertise in the game. But this year, the brand will have a relative rookie with a familiar face at the helm: Angela Zepeda will oversee her first Super Bowl ad since taking over in October as chief marketing officer for Hyundai Motor America. She came from Innocean where she oversaw the Hyundai account.
“Despite the significant changes in consumers’ media habits, the Super Bowl still stands on its own as the best way to reach a sizable and engaged audience looking to be entertained by brands,” Zepeda said in a statement. “Our goal is to strike an emotional connection with consumers and make them feel something. It’s a challenge we embrace, and after starting with 344 original scripts, we’ve landed on what we think will be another standout for Hyundai.”
Last season the brand ran an ad starring Jason Bateman that ranked as the game’s fourth-best ad, according to USA Today’s Ad Meter. Hyundai later tapped the actor as the voice of its brand.
Ad-scoring service Ace Metrix has ranked Hyundai’s Super Bowl ads in the top 10 the last seven times it has appeared in the game, including giving it the top spot in 2019 and 2017, according to Hyundai.
Hyundai is the second automotive brand to confirm an ad, following fellow Korean automaker Kia, which is also a regular Super Bowl advertiser. Other returnees include WeatherTech, Avocados from Mexico and Anheuser-Busch InBev. The lone rookie advertiser to confirm a buy is Pop-Tarts, although brand-owner Kellogg’s has been in the game the past two years with Pringles.