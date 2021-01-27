Indeed looks to bring hope to job seekers in its first Super Bowl commercial
Indeed is looking to bring hope to millions of Americans who have lost their jobs amid the pandemic in its first Super Bowl commercial.
The online job site will use the Big Game to showcase the emotional journey of job seekers. The 60-second spot will feature real people looking for a job, and their challenges and wins along the way.
“This year, it made more sense than ever for us to join the Super Bowl. As millions of Americans lost their jobs, we felt like it was a great time to put out our message of helping all people get jobs and get back to work,” says Jennifer Warren, VP, global brand and communications, Indeed. Warren emphasizes all people, noting the company helps job seekers no matter their background or experience.
To this end, Warren says the commercial will highlight diverse job seekers and a range of positions. While most of the people who appear in the ad are real job seekers, Warren notes there are some actors mixed in.
Given the seriousness and sensitivity around the subject, Indeed’s commercial could stand out for striking a more serious tone amid a larger batch of light-hearted and humorous ads.
Indeed will also strike a different tone than other job search sites that have aired commercials in years past. Both Monster.com and CareerBuilder went for laughs, the latter of which was best known for featuring monkeys in its commercials.
Indeed's Super Bowl commercial kicks off a new brand campaign that highlights the company’s mission to help people get jobs. This includes utilizing the hashtag #NowHiring to highlight industries, regions and companies with open roles.
The ad, created by 72andsunny, will air in the first quarter of the game.
Indeed joins a growing list of first-time advertisers in Super Bowl LV, including Huggies, Hellmann’s, Scott Miracle-Gro and Chipotle, among others.