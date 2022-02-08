Instacart's pre-Super Bowl campaign features TikTok creators

Instead of a Super Bowl ad, Instacart is kicking off a TikTok-first campaign leading up to the game. The campaign features several TikTok creators promoting the brand’s latest Snacktime Report, which looks at what Instacart customers plan to order ahead of Sunday’s game.
The TikTokers include actress and author Tabitha Brown, content creator Rod, dancer Enola Bedard, Jake Grigg (aka Air Fryer Guy), food commentator and creator Kelz Wright, and chef Jonathan Kung. The group reaches a combined 140 million followers.
On TikTok, each creator will take on one of Instacart's “snacker profiles,” a personality that might show up at a Super Bowl party based on the Snacktime Report data. Personalities include the Lone Griller, the Hoverer, the Dip-inionated (the one who always brings the best dip—and knows it), and the Empty Hander (the friend who always shows up late without any snacks).