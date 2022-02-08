Special Report: Super Bowl

Instacart's pre-Super Bowl campaign features TikTok creators

The online grocery retailer enlists TikTok talent to drive snack sales
By Erika Wheless. Published on February 08, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far
20220208_Instacart_Here-for-the-Snacks_3x2.jpg
Credit: Instacart

Instead of a Super Bowl ad, Instacart is kicking off a TikTok-first campaign leading up to the game. The campaign features several TikTok creators promoting the brand’s latest Snacktime Report, which looks at what Instacart customers plan to order ahead of Sunday’s game.

The TikTokers include actress and author Tabitha Brown, content creator Rod, dancer Enola Bedard, Jake Grigg (aka Air Fryer Guy), food commentator and creator Kelz Wright, and chef Jonathan Kung. The group reaches a combined 140 million followers.

On TikTok, each creator will take on one of Instacart's “snacker profiles,” a personality that might show up at a Super Bowl party based on the Snacktime Report data. Personalities include the Lone Griller, the Hoverer, the Dip-inionated (the one who always brings the best dip—and knows it), and the Empty Hander (the friend who always shows up late without any snacks).

@jacksonolson_ Reply to @instacart Instacart and I are tackling shopping for the big game this year with huge discounts on all the snacks you love. Tap the link in my bio to get these huge deals. Individual discounts may vary #HereForTheSnacks #InstacartPartner ♬ Sport Motivation(308214) - TimTaj

“We wanted to relate to all snacker personas, including those who would put out a spread, to those who might not be culinarily inclined,” said Laura Jones, VP and head of marketing at Instacart.

Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.

More from Ad Age
Instacart debuts landing pages and shoppable display ads for Ben & Jerry's and other brands
Erika Wheless
GM to reprise 'Austin Powers' movies in Super Bowl ad
E.J. Schultz
Rocket Mortgage returns to Super Bowl with Anna Kendrick and Barbie
Adrianne Pasquarelli

This social-first push comes after the company’s “How Homemade is Made” campaign that ran across digital and out-of-home and partnered with TikTokers. Now, Instacart is leaning into the popular video app for its variety of creators, as well as the rise of #foodtok, which has 14 billion views on the app.

Instacart has seen food trends on TikTok show up in consumer baskets, including ingredients for meals popularized on the app, including baked feta pasta, salmon rice bowls, and nature’s cereal. 

“It’s been really eye-opening to see TikTok become more mainstream,” said Jones. “We’re seeing that it's switching from just Gen Z to reaching a larger audience.” 

To reach that larger audience, creators will be posting their content on Instagram as well. They’ll also mention deep discounts on products from PepsiCo such as Frito-Lay chips on the Instacart app, as well as a BuzzFeed quiz for folks to find their “snack style.”

Register for Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness at AdAge.com/NextWellness.

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far

See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far

See people eat all the wrong things in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

See people eat all the wrong things in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad
20220207_SB_PR_Serena_3x2.jpg

Serena Williams is a fierce bowler in Michelob Ultra’s star-studded Super Bowl ad
4 Super Bowl commercial tricks that continue to work

4 Super Bowl commercial tricks that continue to work

The Top 5 things Gerry Graf has heard while making Super Bowl ads

The Top 5 things Gerry Graf has heard while making Super Bowl ads
Watch Irish Spring's first Super Bowl ad enter a spooky land of malodor intolerance

Watch Irish Spring's first Super Bowl ad enter a spooky land of malodor intolerance
All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far

All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
Another crypto brand enters Super Bowl—eToro the latest in a crowded field

Another crypto brand enters Super Bowl—eToro the latest in a crowded field