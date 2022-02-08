Instacart's pre-Super Bowl campaign features TikTok creators

This social-first push comes after the company’s “How Homemade is Made” campaign that ran across digital and out-of-home and partnered with TikTokers. Now, Instacart is leaning into the popular video app for its variety of creators, as well as the rise of #foodtok, which has 14 billion views on the app.

Instacart has seen food trends on TikTok show up in consumer baskets, including ingredients for meals popularized on the app, including baked feta pasta, salmon rice bowls, and nature’s cereal.

“It’s been really eye-opening to see TikTok become more mainstream,” said Jones. “We’re seeing that it's switching from just Gen Z to reaching a larger audience.”

To reach that larger audience, creators will be posting their content on Instagram as well. They’ll also mention deep discounts on products from PepsiCo such as Frito-Lay chips on the Instacart app, as well as a BuzzFeed quiz for folks to find their “snack style.”

