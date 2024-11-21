Special Report: Super Bowl

Instacart to run its first Super Bowl ad in 2025

Big Game debut follows delivery platform’s first Olympics ads
By Erika Wheless. Published on November 21, 2024.
Super Bowl 2025 commercials and the brands buying them

Instacart is running its first Super Bowl commercial as the grocery delivery platform looks to attract more users.

Credit: Instacart

The spot will come from TBWA\Chiat\Day and Instacart’s internal agency. Instacart did not say how long it would be or when it would air during the Feb. 9 game on Fox.

“We recognize sports have the power to captivate audiences and drive brand awareness, and the Super Bowl gives us the ultimate platform” to do that, Laura Jones, Instacart’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

Super Bowl commercials

Tracking the latest brand and agency plans
The Super Bowl marks another first for Instacart, which aired ads during the Olympics for the first time this summer. Those spots centered around the back-to-school and cold and flu seasons. 

Read: Why Instacart’s back-to-school ads don’t show supplies

Instacart’s most recent ads show kids putting on a halftime show in the backyard for their parents, who have taken care of grocery shopping on Instacart, and how the platform can help hosts prepare for parties. Earlier this year, Instacart partnered with the New York Times Cooking section to make recipes shoppable.

Instacart joins Coffee mate and Häagen-Dazs as Super Bowl newcomers. Instacart orders increased 10% to 72.9 million in the third quarter. Its gross transaction value grew by 11% to $8.3 billion during the quarter. 

Also on Thursday, Yum Brands-owned Taco Bell announced its plan to return to Super Bowl. Its last Big Game ad ran in 2022.

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a marketing reporter covering restaurants and food. She previously covered social media and creators for Ad Age, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
