Instacart to run its first Super Bowl ad in 2025

Instacart is running its first Super Bowl commercial as the grocery delivery platform looks to attract more users.

The spot will come from TBWA\Chiat\Day and Instacart’s internal agency. Instacart did not say how long it would be or when it would air during the Feb. 9 game on Fox.

“We recognize sports have the power to captivate audiences and drive brand awareness, and the Super Bowl gives us the ultimate platform” to do that, Laura Jones, Instacart’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.