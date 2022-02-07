Special Report: Super Bowl

Watch Irish Spring's first Super Bowl ad enter a spooky land of malodor intolerance

Colgate-Palmolive Co. ad ends happily, with Celtic-like folks dancing around body wash monolith
By Jack Neff. Published on February 07, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
20220207_WelcometoIrishSpring_SuperBowlspot_3x2.png
Credit: Irish Spring

The world of Irish Spring has transformed from its heritage of bucolic scenes rife with deeply traditional gender roles to a more sinister land of forced deodorization in the Colgate-Palmolive Co. brand's first-ever Super Bowl spot.

The 30-second spot from Ten6, set to air during the fourth quarter of the Feb. 13 NBC broadcast, shows a river traveler swept to a distant land where malodor is not tolerated. He is dipped into a large vat of water with Irish Spring body wash, apparently. Then he emerges refreshed, and joins his captors in dancing around a giant bottle of Irish Spring body wash as if it were a Stonehenge-like monolith.

The tagline: “Smell From a Nice-Smelling Place.”

Get the latest Ad Age Super Bowl 2022 news here.

More Super Bowl news from Ad Age
Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them
Jeanine Poggi
Every Super Bowl commercial ever (almost)

The spot, directed by Matias Rygh and Mathias Eriksen, also known as Matias & Mathias, backs a brand restage that includes a new logo and graphics, new packaging and a new fragrance—Mountain Chill—as well as updates to existing scents.

Colgate-Palmolive cites research that 74.5% of what it terms “Zillenial guys,” an apparent mashup of Gen Z and millennials, say the top reason they shower is to get rid of body odor.

“As a brand that has been around for 50 years, it’s important to modernize and stay fresh so younger generations understand what Irish Spring is all about. And that’s good smells,” said Emily Fong Mitchell, general manager of personal care for North America at Colgate-Palmolive, in a statement. “Our Big Game commercial is the product of a lot of creative thinking about how we want to evolve.”

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

Hear about Super Bowl ad trends on the latest episode of the Marketer's Brief podcast.

 

Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!

 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far

All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
Another crypto brand enters Super Bowl—eToro the latest in a crowded field

Another crypto brand enters Super Bowl—eToro the latest in a crowded field
GM to reprise 'Austin Powers' movies in Super Bowl ad

GM to reprise 'Austin Powers' movies in Super Bowl ad

Super Bowl Alert: Alexa reads your mind and NFTs make a cameo in Big Game commercials

Super Bowl Alert: Alexa reads your mind and NFTs make a cameo in Big Game commercials

See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far

See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far

Rocket Mortgage returns to Super Bowl with Anna Kendrick and Barbie

Rocket Mortgage returns to Super Bowl with Anna Kendrick and Barbie
Amazon's Super Bowl commercial imagines if Alexa were psychic

Amazon's Super Bowl commercial imagines if Alexa were psychic
Watch Hellmann's new linebacker sack food wasters in Super Bowl commercial

Watch Hellmann's new linebacker sack food wasters in Super Bowl commercial