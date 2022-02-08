Special Report: Super Bowl

See people eat all the wrong things in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

Jennifer Coolidge, Nicholas Braun, Trevor Noah and Gwyneth Paltrow appear in game-day ad accompanied by Super Bowl and Valentine's Day hubs in brand's app
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on February 08, 2022.
2022_Uber_DontEats_SuperBowl_3x2
Credit: Uber Eats

Celebrities, along with plenty of normal folk, eat a lot of strange things in Uber Eats’ full Super Bowl spot, unveiled today.

Last week, the brand teased its sophomore appearance at the game with a series of spots starring Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah and Gwyneth Paltrow chowing down on non-food items, what the brand calls “Uber Don't Eats,” such as lipstick, a makeup brush, a vagina candle and a lightbulb. Now, they’re joined by actor Nicholas Braun, aka “Cousin Greg” from HBO’s “Succession,” and everyday people in a series of snacking moments that include cat litter, dish soap, diapers and more.

The campaign aims to humorously to drive home how Uber Eats delivers more than its name promises.

“We’re using the Super Bowl spot as a really big stage to be able to say, ‘Did you know that we do more than restaurant food delivery?’ Uber Global Executive Creative Director Danielle Hawley told Ad Age.

During a brainstorming session, she shared, “we were laughing about how the elephant in the room was going to be the fact that, like, ‘I could get soap, which was definitely not something I should eat.’ And from there, you know how the creative process works. We uncovered Uber Eats and Uber Don’t Eats and it just sort of, wrote itself.”

The 30-second ad will be running in the second quarter. The campaign was created out of Special Group U.S. and directed by Jake Szymanski of Gifted Youth.

As part of the campaign, Uber Eats today is introducing a “Big Game Goods” hub on its app, where customers can order Uber Eats and Don't Eats in time for their Game Day gatherings. There, for the first time, Uber Eats customers in Los Angeles and New York will also be able to order Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop products, including her vagina candle and skincare goods. 

Given the Super Bowl’s timing right before Valentine’s Day, the campaign also includes an additional ad starring Braun promoting yet another hub for the holiday. There, customers can get discounts up to $20 on holiday food delivery as well as Don’t Eats including chocolates, flowers and bath bombs.

“As a fan of Uber, and eating, and bowls, I was thrilled to get to do an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial,” said Braun in a statement. “I also got to work with the comedic genius, Jennifer Coolidge. Less cool: I had to drink dish soap and eat sponges all day. But I learned a valuable lesson … just because it’s delivered by Uber Eats, does not mean you should Eats it.”

See the 60-second version of the "Uber Don't Eats" ad below.

