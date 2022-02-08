See people eat all the wrong things in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

The campaign aims to humorously to drive home how Uber Eats delivers more than its name promises.

“We’re using the Super Bowl spot as a really big stage to be able to say, ‘Did you know that we do more than restaurant food delivery?’ Uber Global Executive Creative Director Danielle Hawley told Ad Age.

During a brainstorming session, she shared, “we were laughing about how the elephant in the room was going to be the fact that, like, ‘I could get soap, which was definitely not something I should eat.’ And from there, you know how the creative process works. We uncovered Uber Eats and Uber Don’t Eats and it just sort of, wrote itself.”

The 30-second ad will be running in the second quarter. The campaign was created out of Special Group U.S. and directed by Jake Szymanski of Gifted Youth.

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

As part of the campaign, Uber Eats today is introducing a “Big Game Goods” hub on its app, where customers can order Uber Eats and Don't Eats in time for their Game Day gatherings. There, for the first time, Uber Eats customers in Los Angeles and New York will also be able to order Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop products, including her vagina candle and skincare goods.