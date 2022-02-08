See people eat all the wrong things in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

Celebrities, along with plenty of normal folk, eat a lot of strange things in Uber Eats’ full Super Bowl spot, unveiled today.
Last week, the brand teased its sophomore appearance at the game with a series of spots starring Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah and Gwyneth Paltrow chowing down on non-food items, what the brand calls “Uber Don't Eats,” such as lipstick, a makeup brush, a vagina candle and a lightbulb. Now, they’re joined by actor Nicholas Braun, aka “Cousin Greg” from HBO’s “Succession,” and everyday people in a series of snacking moments that include cat litter, dish soap, diapers and more.