Jonathan Van Ness freaks out over craft services selection in Pop-Tarts’ Super Bowl teaser
The teaser for Pop-Tarts’ first Super Bowl spot suggests fans of mainstream snacks—particularly pretzels—should rethink their choices.
The Kellogg Co. brand, known for sweet breakfast pastries, previously announced its plan to join the Super Bowl fray with a spot starring Jonathan Van Ness of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” that promotes its newest Pop-Tarts Pretzel variety. While the latest iteration of Pop-Tarts is clearly meant to be a snack, no one at Kellogg's would stop you from toasting a couple for breakfast.
Van Ness’ personality, not the actual product, is the feature of the teaser released Thursday.
“Time for this snack to get a snack,” Van Ness says at the start of the 15-second teaser. Van Ness doesn’t approve of regular pretzels, declaring them “so dry, so dull, so crusty” as he plucks them from a craft services table.
Then comes the brief freak-out Van Ness fans might expect. Pop-Tarts briefly declares it has fixed the problem and showcases the date of the Super Bowl. Then Van Ness gets the last words in the teaser.
Pop-Tarts worked with MRY on its 30-second Super Bowl spot, which is set to air after the first half's two-minute warning. The push pits Pop-Tarts against some of the biggest players in snacking. Frito-Lay's Cheetos and Doritos are both running 30-second spots. Cheetos also released its celebrity-led teaser on Thursday.
