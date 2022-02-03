The Super Bowl has gone to the (robot) dogs with Kia and Sam Adams both plugging electric pooches

The ad, from David & Goliath, is accompanied by a range of digital marketing meant to popularize the pooch. A TikTok integration includes a video showing the dog turning around every time “turn around” is heard during Tyler’s song. Kia is also promoting the Petfinder Foundation— which supports animal shelters—with what it calls “Robo Dogmented Reality.” That involves asking people to scan a QR code distributed on Kia digital channels that results in the Robo Dog coming to life on smartphone screens, and also gives a link to a Petfinder site where users can find dogs in need of adoption.

Kia joins BMW and Nissan in using the Super Bowl to promote new EVs as automakers ramp up production of plug-in cars.

“To introduce over 100 million viewers to the Kia EV6, we wanted to juxtapose the future with the emotions we all know and understand today – the love that can be shared between a human and an animal,” Russell Wager, VP of marketing for Kia America, said in a statement.