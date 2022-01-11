Lay's to run first Super Bowl ad in 17 years

Special Report: Super Bowl

The chip brand is hyping the ad with special versions grown with potatoes using NFL stadium soil 
By Jon Springer. Published on January 11, 2022.
20220110_Lays. Golden Grounds Team bags Black_3X2.jpg
Credit: Lays

Lay’s announced this morning it would run a Super Bowl commercial for the first time in 17 years, and rev up fans during the playoffs with a newly released line of football-related snacks whose roots could not be any more authentic.

The same earth into which touchdown balls are spiked and quarterback's heads are driven is now also a cradle for a halftime snack. The NFL-inspired potato chips, known as Lay’s Golden Grounds, are made of potatoes grown in soil extracted from every NFL team’s home stadium, in keepsake packaging including the logos and colors of every NFL team. They will be available only to winners of a sweepstakes to be conducted on Twitter from Jan. 11 to Jan. 25, Lay's officials said.

The brand declined to share details on the Super Bowl 2022 ad, including the agency handling it. The spot will introduce a new "stay Golden" campaign. Frito-Lay sibling brands Cheetos and Doritos will also be in the game with a co-branded ad highlighting their respective “Flamin’ Hot” varieties. Frito-Lay is owned by PepsiCo, which is an official NFL sponsor.

Lay's investment in the pricey ad buy is the latest example of how it is raising its marketing profile with moves that include the recent release of a Lay’s-branded vodka.

Frito-Lay returning to Super Bowl with unprecedented Flamin’ Hot spot
Munching on Lay's chips can now switch on YouTube subtitles
The potatoes used in the Golden Grounds line were grown on a Texas potato farm to which the soil of the grounds of all 32 teams were added in separate plots. The spuds are “grown in the glory of the teams you adore,” said Jerry Rice, the football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion, said in a video accompanying the launch while munching a San Francisco 49ers chip and rattling off his career accomplishments.

For the Twitter sweepstakes, followers of the @Lays account can enter by reponding to a Tweet asking fans about their favorite NFL teams. Official rules will be available on a dedicated website.

 

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

