Lay's to run first Super Bowl ad in 17 years

Lay’s announced this morning it would run a Super Bowl commercial for the first time in 17 years, and rev up fans during the playoffs with a newly released line of football-related snacks whose roots could not be any more authentic.

The same earth into which touchdown balls are spiked and quarterback's heads are driven is now also a cradle for a halftime snack. The NFL-inspired potato chips, known as Lay’s Golden Grounds, are made of potatoes grown in soil extracted from every NFL team’s home stadium, in keepsake packaging including the logos and colors of every NFL team. They will be available only to winners of a sweepstakes to be conducted on Twitter from Jan. 11 to Jan. 25, Lay's officials said.

