Kanye West and Grimace struggle to order in McDonald's pregame Super Bowl commercial

The 30-second spot, called “Can I get uhhhhhhhh,” comes from creative agency Wieden+Kennedy NY as well as Alma, OMD, The Narrative Group and The Specialized Marketing Group Inc. It follows a series of spots built around customers who have go-to orders. All of the ads are what the brand refers to as "fan truths," or moments when they interact with the chain and its menu.

The spot opens with a woman in her car at a McDonald’s drive-thru. When asked “May I take your order?” she replies “I’ll have uhhhhhh…”

The commercial then races through similar scenarios showing customers at home, in restaurants and at drive-thrus experiencing the same moment of indecision. These include rapper Kanye West, who is revealed as he throws open the cabin of a massive matte black Russian Sherp SUV, and Wallace, who pulls up to the drive-thru in his race car along with his pit crew. Grimace, the purple monster mascot of McDonald’s classic commercials, waits at a restaurant counter while images of a Big Mac and a Fillet-o-Fish appear in a thought bubble.

Regular customers and in one case, their pets, are also caught in the spot.

The ad ends as the first woman confidently decides on a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets—but is flummoxed again when asked which dipping sauce she’d prefer with it.