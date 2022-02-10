Special Report: Super Bowl

See Mike Myers play ‘Dr. EV-il’ in GM’s Super Bowl commercial

He must solve climate change before taking over the world in the ad that pushes electric vehicles
By E.J. Schultz. Published on February 10, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
20220209_gmDrEvil_3x2
Credit: General Motors

In General Motors’ version of an “Austin Powers” movie, Mike Myers plays Dr. EV-il—as in electric vehicles—and the character realizes he needs to solve climate change before taking over the world.

That is the plot of the automaker’s Super Bowl ad, which was released today after several days of teasing its use of the 1990s film franchise to push its EV plans in Sunday’s game. GM and agency McCann were able to lure back several key members of the film’s cast, including Rob Lowe as Young Number Two and Seth Green as Scott Evil. 

 

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

In the ad, the characters are shown taking over GM’s Detroit headquarters. Between one-liners, they sneak in GM plugs, including promoting its Ultium battery platform, which the company has touted as enabling the construction of a range of EVs at different price points. One scene shows a range of GM current and future cars and products, such as the  ​​GMC Hummer EV, Cadillac Lyriq, Chevy Silverado EV and a Cadillac concept car called the InnerSpace—an electric and autonomous luxury vehicle that GM debuted earlier this year at CES.

But the ad also pitches EVs more broadly as pro-environment, with Scott Evil noting that they can “reduce tailpipe emissions.”

The climate change messaging is party aimed at younger buyers who are “extremely purpose-driven and it’s important to understand the connection to that,” GM Global Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl said in an interview.

The ad in some ways relies on viewer recall of the “Austin Powers” movies—which were released in 1997, 1999 and 2002. (It's the second straight year a Super Bowl advertiser used an aging Myers creation; he reprised ​​”Wayne’s World” for Uber Eats last year.)

Asked whether the Austin Powers references might be lost on younger generations, Wahl said: “They have absorbed an enormous amount of content from the 80s and 90s and they are well aware of many of these things, and of course, it’s been in popular culture references. Even if they don’t get it, the story is pretty clear.”

GM is among several brands using the game to tout EVs, including Kia, BMW, Nissan and Swedish startup Polestar. GM also touted EVs in last year’s Super Bowl ad, which starred Will Ferrell. The automaker has pledged to pour $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle development through 2025, while debuting 30 new EVs globally, with two-thirds available in North America.

 

More from Ad Age
Behind the Super Bowl electric vehicle ad blitz
E.J. Schultz
Swedish EV startup Polestar makes Super Bowl debut with a ‘no cliché’ approach
E.J. Schultz

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far

All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them

Super Bowl 2022 commercials and the brands buying them
9 Super Bowl social media activations to watch

9 Super Bowl social media activations to watch
Headspace joins influx of Super Bowl wellness brands with pregame ad

Headspace joins influx of Super Bowl wellness brands with pregame ad
Behind the Super Bowl electric vehicle ad blitz

Behind the Super Bowl electric vehicle ad blitz
Swedish EV startup Polestar makes Super Bowl debut with a ‘no cliché’ approach

Swedish EV startup Polestar makes Super Bowl debut with a ‘no cliché’ approach
3 questions for Pringles marketer Gareth Maguire

3 questions for Pringles marketer Gareth Maguire
NFL launches game on Roblox days before the Super Bowl

NFL launches game on Roblox days before the Super Bowl