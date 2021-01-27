M&M’s uses a reveal gone wrong to reveal very little about its Super Bowl spot
M&M’s wants to show its upcoming Super Bowl spot to 50,000 fans via Zoom next week—the latest effort by an advertiser paying big bucks to draw attention to a commercial before its big game moment.
The Mars Wrigley candy brand unveiled a 15-second teaser on Wednesday. The spot was posted on YouTube with the title “Reveal gone wrong,” which sums up the premise. A countdown at an outdoor gender reveal party is shown, and soon after a countdown begins, there’s a boom, smoke and coughing. Then, words appear on the screen to explain what’s going on: M&M’s will make it better on Feb. 7.
Um, ok?
The teaser and the 30-second in-game spot come from BBDO New York.
Fans who don’t want to wait until the Super Bowl are invited to a virtual preview on at 9 a.m. ET Feb. 3 via Zoom.
“M&M’s believes fun and humor can actually have the power to bring us closer together,” Mars Wrigley North America Chief Marketing Officer Sarah Long said in a statement. “In a year when so many of us have connected virtually, premiering the M&M’S Super Bowl ad on a virtual platform was the perfect way to share our latest campaign evolution, while building on Mars Wrigley’s purpose to create better moments that make the world smile.”
M&M’s explains that there’s some excitement involved, so apparently, it won’t be like a typical pandemic morning Zoom meeting.
Viewers are set to see the Yellow spokescandy host the commercial premiere. “He will also be joined by a few surprise guests throughout the premiere, including M&M’S racing partner, Coach Joe Gibbs,” the brand announced.
The 30-second Super Bowl spot is set to run during the first commercial break following kickoff.
It is M&M’s sixth ad in the game in the past decade. M&M’s last appeared in 2019, with a spot starring Christina Applegate driving the spokescandies, who were bad passengers. It previously ran spots in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018.
