Molson Coors buys Super Bowl 2023 ad after AB InBev relinquishes Big Game exclusivity

The brewer this week signed an agreement this week to purchase 30 seconds of commercial time for the game from broadcaster Fox, said Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors’ chief marketing officer. The Super Bowl, recognized as advertising’s biggest stage and a reliable provider of the year’s largest television audience, is scheduled for Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
St. Jacques did not specify which Molson Coors brand—or brands—the company planned to feature in its ad. But St. Jacques said the decision to jump in after such a long wait was an easy one, emphasizing that the brands—which include Coors Light, Miller Lite, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Blue Moon—are healthy enough and creative enough to belong there.
“The minute we heard, it was a no-brainer,” she said, describing a phone conversation with Brad Feinberg, the company’s VP of media and consumer engagement, immediately upon learning the opportunity had become available.
“It wasn’t even a question of ‘should we do it,’ or whether we wanted to do it, it was only a question about how we are to do it," she said. “It was ‘What’s our play? What’s our strategy here? How do we want to approach this?’”