Molson Coors buys Super Bowl 2023 ad after AB InBev relinquishes Big Game exclusivity

AB InBev, parent of brands such as Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob Ultra, said on June 16 it would not pursue its customary practice of shutting out its alcohol rivals from in-game Super Bowl ads. That was a practice it had maintained by negotiating separately with each network broadcasting the Super Bowl to buy multiple advertising spots. The tradition began in 1989 as a way to give the brand the time, space and focus to execute its multi-part “Bud Bowl” creative, according to Tony Ponturo, a former sports marketing executive at the brewer, then known as Anheuser Busch.

Canceling the practice, executives said last month, followed a reassessment of investment priorities that would better allow AB InBev to support an association with football year-round, including spring and summer marketing around the NFL Draft and kickoff events that take place when beer consumption tends to be higher.

AB InBev at the time also said it would still be a Super Bowl advertiser in 2023. With Molson Coors’ announcement today, and anticipation that still more adult beverage brands likely also want a shot they too had been long been denied, it's possible Super Bowl LVII could be the booziest ever.

In St. Jacques’ opinion, being shut out from the Big Game for so long actually helped to sharpen Molson Coors’ marketing chops, forcing it to find ways to attract the kind of attention in-game advertisers were getting, without actually being in the game. This took the form of stunts such as Miller Lite’s “bar in the Metaverse" this year or the “world’s longest URL” stunt in 2021. In 2009, Miller High Life creatively counterattacked its exclusive in-game rival with a one-second ad.