Mtn Dew is back in the Super Bowl
PepsiCo’s Super Bowl ad lineup will include Mtn Dew for the second straight year. The soda brand will run a 30-second ad from TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, a brand representative confirmed today. No creative details were revealed.
Last season, Mtn Dew went the celebrity route, tapping Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross to spoof Jack Nicholson’s famous “Here’s Johnny” scene from “The Shining.” PepsiCo has not yet confirmed the other brands getting commercial time in the Feb. 7 game, although an appearance by the Pepsi brand is likely, considering it is sponsoring the halftime show featuring The Weeknd.
Mtn Dew is known to deploy comedic creative that borders on the absurd. In October, it debuted ads featuring people with extremely overactive sweat glands. In one of the ads, a fridge stocked with Dew pops out of the backside of a horse. The brand’s most outlandish Super Bowl ad came in 2016, when it rolled out "Puppymonkeybaby,” which Ad Age at the time described as being what would happen if the E-Trade baby was crossbred with the Budweiser puppy and a CareerBuilder monkey.
Mtn Dew is the seventh marketer to publicly confirm a Super Bowl ad.