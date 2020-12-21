Special Report: Super Bowl

Mtn Dew is back in the Super Bowl

The PepsiCo-owned brand will make its second straight appearance in Big Game
By E.J. Schultz. Published on December 21, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
M&M's wants to make people smile with its Super Bowl commercial
Credit: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

PepsiCo’s Super Bowl ad lineup will include Mtn Dew for the second straight year. The soda brand will run a 30-second ad from TBWA\Chiat\Day New York, a brand representative confirmed today. No creative details were revealed.

Last season, Mtn Dew went the celebrity route, tapping Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross to spoof Jack Nicholson’s famous “Here’s Johnny” scene from “The Shining.” PepsiCo has not yet confirmed the other brands getting commercial time in the Feb. 7 game, although an appearance by the Pepsi brand is likely, considering it is sponsoring the halftime show featuring The Weeknd.

Mtn Dew is known to deploy comedic creative that borders on the absurd. In October, it debuted ads featuring people with extremely overactive sweat glands. In one of the ads, a fridge stocked with Dew pops out of the backside of a horse. The brand’s most outlandish Super Bowl ad came in 2016, when it rolled out "Puppymonkeybaby,” which Ad Age at the time described as being what would happen if the E-Trade baby was crossbred with the Budweiser puppy and a CareerBuilder monkey.

Mtn Dew is the seventh marketer to publicly confirm a Super Bowl ad. Check out the full list of brands in the Big Game here.

Related articles
Watch Bryan Cranston spoof ‘The Shining’ in Mtn Dew Super Bowl ad
E.J. Schultz
How Mtn Dew, Hyundai and Chipotle are weaving TikTok into Super Bowl advertising
Garett Sloane
NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season
Ad Age Staff
Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

M&M's wants to make people smile with its Super Bowl commercial

M&M's wants to make people smile with its Super Bowl commercial
Pringles returns for its fourth consecutive Super Bowl

Pringles returns for its fourth consecutive Super Bowl
TurboTax returns to the Super Bowl for the eighth consecutive year

TurboTax returns to the Super Bowl for the eighth consecutive year

Toyota to air fourth consecutive Super Bowl commercial

Toyota to air fourth consecutive Super Bowl commercial

CBS about 80% sold out of Super Bowl ad inventory

CBS about 80% sold out of Super Bowl ad inventory
General Motors poised to return to the Super Bowl

General Motors poised to return to the Super Bowl
Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them

Super Bowl commercials in 2021 and who's buying them
WeatherTech brings its pro-America messaging back to the Super Bowl

WeatherTech brings its pro-America messaging back to the Super Bowl