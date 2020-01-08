Netflix won't air a commercial in Super Bowl LIV
As the streaming wars heat up, the Super Bowl has become a favorite outlet for these services to promote their platforms and original content. But Netflix, which has been a Super Bowl regular over the past few years, will sit out of the Big Game in 2020.
A Netflix spokesman confirmed the streamer will not air an ad in Super LIV after using the stage to promote its “Our Planet” natural history series in 2019.
This comes as Netflix is poised to face increasing competition in 2020 with the impending debut of WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and Comcast’s Peacock. Not to mention Disney Plus, which rolled out late last year and in one day amassed 10 million downloads (not all of them paid).
A Netflix spokesman declined to comment on why Netflix would sit out of the game.
Thus far, rivals Hulu and Amazon Prime video, which both aired commercials in Super Bowl LIII, have not revealed if they will return to the game. And it remains to be seen if Disney Plus will join the fray. HBO has also advertised in recent years, promoting “Westworld” and last year partnering with Bud Light for a commercial featuring “Game of Thrones” ahead of its final season.
Netflix ran its first Super Bowl ad in 2017 to promote the second season of its original series “Stranger Things.” And in 2018 it ran a trailer for J.J. Abrams’ “Cloverfield” franchise.