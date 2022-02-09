NFL launches game on Roblox days before the Super Bowl

Just in time for the Super Bowl, the NFL is looking to make a splash with younger viewers by bringing the franchise into Roblox.

The league announced today the start of NFL Tycoon, a game on the Roblox platform where users will be able to build and play in their own NFL-centered world. Players will get to be “team owners” running their franchises by building stadiums and filling out teams, and playing against each other to rise on the leaderboard. The NFL will be the first major sports league to have a persistent experience on Roblox.

The NFL is the latest brand to be drawn to Roblox for the platform’s popularity and resonance with younger consumers. Vans, Ralph Lauren, Forever21, and many others have invested in persistent Roblox worlds, and were impressed with the reach and engagement they saw.

For the NFL, connecting with young gamers could be a way to connect with a subset of current NFL fans, as well as boost viewership as those gamers get older. In 2021, the league’s regular-season games averaged 17.1 million viewers across TV and digital platforms—its highest regular-season ratings in six years, the league announced in January.

