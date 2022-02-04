Behind the NFL's Super Bowl ad plans, which include puppetry and CGI

“The magic of that 100 Year ad was taking the game of football and putting it in an unexpected place and I think that will also happen in this film as well, when you take the game of football and put it in a suburban house,” said Zach Hilder, executive creative director at 72andSunny Los Angeles.

But the league and agency are counting on the real magic to happen with the production technique. Rather than bringing the entire cast together in one set, like for the 100 Year ad, players and ex-players were filmed separately from the comfort of their homes or offices to capture audio and facial expressions. Swaybox created puppet versions of the stars, and those props were blended with CGI to create the final product, which the NFL hopes will add a 3D-like quality to the ad, called “Bring Down the House.” The cast includes Walter Payton, Rob Gronkowski, Ray Lewis, Aaron Donald, Deion Sanders, Marshawn Lynch, Kyler Murray, Al Michaels and others.

NFL Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis owns a home in New Orleans and said he learned about Swaybox through connections there. The studio, he said, is set to have its technology used in two major motion pictures in 2023 that he declined to specify.

See which brands are buying ads in Super Bowl 2022.

Swaybox is “creating the future of animation and they are blending real-world puppetry with human physicality with this proprietary CGI technology that allows the characters to move, emote and behave in ways that the world has just never seen before,” Ellis said.

“We learned about this technology and we decided we want to be the ones to bring this to the world, and what better stage than the Super Bowl,” he added. The league has been teasing the ad with footage of the player “casting” recordings that were used in the production, including one with Michael Strahan that ran on TV during the NFL playoffs. Another video, shared with Ad Age today, features Peyton Manning.