Pepsi’s Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsorship ends after a decade

The NFL has not yet named a replacement sponsor.

“The Super Bowl Halftime performance has grown to become the most talked about musical event of the year and delivers what advertisers most crave—aggregating a massive live audience,” an NFL spokesman said in a statement. “As you would expect, we’ve received an incredible amount of interest from the marketplace and look forward to announcing a new partner.”

Pepsi took over as the Super Bowl’s official halftime sponsor from Bridgestone in 2012. In its 10 years as the Halftime Show sponsor, Pepsi welcomed 26 musical acts to the stage representing 167 Grammy Awards and nearly 1,000 hit songs, the brand noted.

Pepsi won Twitter’s “Brand Bowl” three years in a row, dominating the social conversation and chatter on Super Bowl Sunday, known as advertising's biggest night. This year's show featured performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.