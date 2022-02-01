Gillette is back in the Super Bowl for first time in 16 years

Procter & Gamble Co.’s Gillette will be back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 16 years with a 30-second spot in the second quarter of the NBC broadcast Feb. 13 to back the launch of the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor system.

Gillette’s last Super Bowl commercial, in 2006, backed the launch of its last completely new system, Fusion—a razor with five blades on the front and one on the back. The Super Bowl campaign for GilletteLabs marks Gillette’s biggest brand launch since Fusion, according to a brand spokesman. The new GilletteLabs system refill blades resemble Fusion blades, but are not interchangeable.



“The GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar launch is a big one for us that deserves this national stage,” said Mariana McQuattie, senior VP of P&G Grooming, North America, in a statement. “Men who’ve tried it love it and say they would never go back to an ordinary razor.”

P&G backed the launch with ads earlier during the NFL season, and also showcased the GilletteLabs product at CES last month.