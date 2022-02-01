Special Report: Super Bowl

Gillette is back in the Super Bowl for first time in 16 years

GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar will be the star of a product-focused effort from Grey for the Procter & Gamble brand
By Jack Neff. Published on February 01, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Frito-Lay comes in hot with Cheetos-Doritos Super Bowl commercial
20210131_P&G_SB_3x2.jpg
Credit: P&G

Procter & Gamble Co.’s Gillette will be back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 16 years with a 30-second spot in the second quarter of the NBC broadcast Feb. 13 to back the launch of the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar razor system.

Gillette’s last Super Bowl commercial, in 2006, backed the launch of its last completely new system, Fusion—a razor with five blades on the front and one on the back. The Super Bowl campaign for GilletteLabs marks Gillette’s biggest brand launch since Fusion, according to a brand spokesman. The new GilletteLabs system refill blades resemble Fusion blades, but are not interchangeable. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

“The GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar launch is a big one for us that deserves this national stage,” said Mariana McQuattie, senior VP of P&G Grooming, North America, in a statement. “Men who’ve tried it love it and say they would never go back to an ordinary razor.”

P&G backed the launch with ads earlier during the NFL season, and also showcased the GilletteLabs product at CES last month.

More about Gillette
Gillette has a new take on 'Best a Man Can Get' in ad that invokes #MeToo
Jack Neff
Gillette's beard care brand is a hit
Alexandra Jardine
A father teaches his transgender son how to shave in Gillette's latest ad reframing masculinity
Angela Doland
Blowback over 'We Believe' ad suggests Gillette is no Nike
Jack Neff

Directing the spot from Grey Advertising was Czech-born direct Martin Krejci. It will focus on the theme of the razor providing “a quick and easy shave” and be product focused. “We’re going the non-celebrity, non-athlete” route with the commercial to help keep the focus on the product, the spokesman said.

He said this is P&G’s only Super Bowl spot this year, though last-minute entries such as last year’s spot for the company’s Microban 24 anti-bacterial, anti-viral cleaner do sometimes pop up.

RSVP for Ad Age’s Super Bowl event on Feb. 8 at AdAge.com/InDepthSuperBowl.

Gillette has been a long-time NFL sponsor, and has had naming rights for the New England Patriots stadium since before the shaving brand was acquired by P&G in 2005. Gillette's last big activity around Super Bowl time was a controversial #MeToo-inspired ad in 2019 that took on toxic masculinity.

Miles from the site of the Super Bowl, Gillette will host a GilletteLabs Roller Skating experience in Santa Monica, based on the idea that roller skating is a metaphor for how the razor provides shaving and exfoliating in one efficient stroke.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Frito-Lay comes in hot with Cheetos-Doritos Super Bowl commercial

Frito-Lay comes in hot with Cheetos-Doritos Super Bowl commercial
See Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad starring Guy Fieri

See Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad starring Guy Fieri
All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far

All the Super Bowl commercial teasers released so far
Hologic’s Super Bowl commercial stars Mary J. Blige

Hologic’s Super Bowl commercial stars Mary J. Blige
Super Bowl Alert: Two mayos, one baby and a lot of teasing

Super Bowl Alert: Two mayos, one baby and a lot of teasing

Hyundai rides with fake Super Bowl ad

Hyundai rides with fake Super Bowl ad
Meta's Super Bowl plans include NFL avatars for Facebook

Meta's Super Bowl plans include NFL avatars for Facebook
See Sam's Club Super Bowl ad where Kevin Hart gets sneaky good deals—just like everyone else

See Sam's Club Super Bowl ad where Kevin Hart gets sneaky good deals—just like everyone else