See Pringles' Super Bowl ad featuring a determined snacker

Uncanny dilemma about a sticky situation plays out in Grey's new ad
By Jon Springer. Published on February 08, 2022.
See all the Super Bowl commercials released so far
Credit: Pringles

A determined snacker reaching for a final crisp spends a lifetime with his hand stuck in a Pringles can, the brand’s 2022 Super Bowl ad shows.

“Pringles Stuck In,” from creative agency Grey, will air during the third quarter of the Super Bowl.

Set to the 1980s Lionel Richie hit “Stuck on You,” the commercial opens at a house party and shows a young man reaching for a chip at the bottom of a Pringles can. Subsequent scenes follow the man as he attends school, falls in love, gets married, becomes a parent, and celebrates his 85th birthday—all with a can stuck on his right arm. The spot ends with the man and his can in a casket. Soon, a funeral attendee reaches into a near-empty Pringles can.

Pringles also released an extended version of the commercial.

Tom Kuntz, the celebrated director whose commercial credits include Old Spice's “The Man Your Man Could Smell Like” and Frito-Lay’s 2022 Super Bowl commercial starring a pack of hungry jungle animals, directed the spot.

The ad highlights a dilemma experienced by 43% of Pringles eaters, according to the Kellogg Co.-owned snack brand. And continues a theme of calamities playing out amid distracted snackers. Last year, it was astronauts abandoned in a capsule while mission control and rescue boat workers were too busy stacking the chips to notice in the brand's Super Bowl spot.

 

In this article:

Jon Springer

Jon Springer is a Senior Reporter for Ad Age, covering food and CPG marketing. He formerly covered the food retail industry for Winsight and Supermarket News, and is a former sports and features writer for The Cecil Whig, a daily newspaper in Elkton, Md.

