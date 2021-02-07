Procter & Gamble's Microban 24 buys into Super Bowl with 15-second spot
Procter & Gamble Co.’s Microban 24 will join the growing list of first-time brands in the Super Bowl with a 15-second spot from Saatchi & Saatchi, the company confirmed.
The household cleaner brand, launched earlier this year somewhat fortuitously in March at the front end of the pandemic, kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on surfaces, and keeps killing bacteria for 24 hours after it’s used.
“The commercial was inspired by the fact that a staggering 84% of Americans believe that their current household antibacterial products provide some level of lasting antibacterial protection beyond the moment of application,” even though, with most cleaners, bacteria can start growing again as soon as the surface is touched, a P&G spokesman says.
“Consumers told us that a product that works to keep killing bacteria for 24 hours gives them peace of mind and lightens the load,” he says. “Knowing consumers want this benefit, we wanted to focus on category education and highlight how consumers can use Microban 24 to keep killing bacteria in their home for 24 hours, even after multiple touches.”