Matthew McConaughey prefers earth to metaverse in Salesforce's Super Bowl and Olympics ad

With the ad, Salesforce is asserting that people should continue to take care of the planet, despite the “hype around going to the metaverse, Mars, space,” said Sarah Franklin, Salesforce’s CMO. “We can’t leave behind our most precious things.”

The ad, which will also run nationally during the Super Bowl, is set to air during the Olympics opening ceremony, where Salesforce is a sponsor of Team USA. Both the Olympics and Super Bowl will air on NBC.

The campaign was created by the company's in-house team, along with McConaughey. Dante Ariola directed the spot via MJZ, with production and post via The Mill, Final Cut Edit and Lime.

Salesforce's previous campaign aimed to help average consumers understand what it does. In line with this, Franklin called the campaign an opportunity to show consumers “what is our heart, where are our values are—what are we going to stand for.”

The campaign marks just the beginning of Salesforce's partnership with McConaughey, who will also serve as its newest brand advisor. Both came together over the shared belief that businesses have the responsibility to drive change and not just profit.