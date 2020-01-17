Sam Elliott’s spoken-word ‘Old Town Road’ is the Doritos teaser you didn’t know you needed
Sam Elliott, in full cowboy garb, from his hat down to his spurs, walks into a saloon.
It’s not the start of a new Western or even a sequel to “The Big Lebowski.” It’s the beginning of the teaser for Doritos’ upcoming Super Bowl spot.
“I got the horses in the back,” Elliott says, in what Doritos is calling “The Monologue.”
As he continues to recite his message, delivered to the bartender and patrons in his iconic drawl, it becomes clear which lines Elliott is delivering. Yep, these are the lyrics to “Old Town Road” from Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. Soon, a rumbling bassline interrupts his speech that until now had left the rest of the saloon silent. Elliott and the viewer are left to wonder who, or what, is disturbing the horses out the back.
Finally, the viewer sees a bit of what this is all for. A bag of Cool Ranch Doritos—now with more Cool Ranch flavor—appears on the bar.
While Doritos has advertised in the Super Bowl numerous times, this is the first time Cool Ranch is being promoted. The updated flavor was announced last week, along with Flamin’ Hot Limon.
The 60-second teaser and 30-second Super Bowl spot come from Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, which is also working with Doritos' sibling brand Cheetos on its Super Bowl campaign.