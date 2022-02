The spot was developed in-house, produced in collaboration with ArtClass, and directed by Paul Trillo.

It highlights key aspects of the sales process Carvana advertises: Vehicles can be purchased entirely online and refunds are available for customers who decide within seven days that they don't like their selected car.

The idea that "your next customer may be your mom" inspired the ad, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer Ryan Keeton said in a statement.

Carvana calls the campaign "We'll Drive You Happy."