See Vroom's new Super Bowl commercial about buying cars from consumers

Online used-vehicle retailer Vroom will return to the Super Bowl this year with an ad that highlights the company's ability to buy cars from consumers.

The ad, called "Flake the Musical," depicts a consumer who is ready to sell a vehicle through a peer-to-peer transaction, only to have the buyer back out of the deal. The 30-second spot centers on a woman dancing down a city street as she sings about finally finding a buyer for her vehicle before receiving a text message that the transaction was off. The musical number was choreographed by Mandy Moore, who also worked on the Hollywood musical, "La La Land." It comes from Anomaly.

"Never deal with flaky buyers again," a narrator says, as the scene flips to a Vroom-branded flatbed truck loading up the seller's vehicle.