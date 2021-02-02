State Farm will air its first Super Bowl commercial
Expect to see more red shirts than the ones on the backs of the Kansas City Chiefs at the game this Sunday—State Farm, the insurer known for its red-branded uniforms, will air its first Super Bowl commercial this year. The 30-second spot will debut during the first half of the Feb. 7 event.
Last year, State Farm ran a spot that introduced a new version of brand spokesman Jake in the pre-show before the Super Bowl. That spot was the insurer’s first work from The Marketing Arm, which had recently become State Farm’s lead creative agency.
The Marketing Arm is also behind the new work. Today, State Farm released two separate teasers ahead of the spot.
The first 20-second teaser features Jake, alluding to a newcomer to the State Farm brand ambassador roster, joining Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who will be playing Sunday, and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, who would have been in the game had the Packers not lost in the NFC Championship game.
“Every football fan knows Team State Farm. We got Rodgers. We got Mahomes. And this Sunday, we’re adding another elite talent to the roster,” Jake says.
The second teaser shows a mockup game planning board with photographs of State Farm partners Rodgers and Mahomes. Jake covers a third mystery spot with a post-it that reads “Book Super Star!!” as he speaks on the phone to someone “busy working on the new album” who will be soon join the State Farm roster.
“The Big Game is the only media event each year where people are as excited about the advertising as they are the event, so we’re going to bring fans something entertaining and memorable,” said State Farm Chief Marketing Officer Rand Harbert in a statement, while also alluding to “some surprise special guests you won’t see coming.”
Typically, auto insurers have sat out the Super Bowl, relying on constant everyday advertising rather than investing upwards of $5.5 million on a one-time Big Game ad. Indeed, State Farm has never before advertised in the Super Bowl. Yet the insurer is coming off of a year unlike any other that included record growth thanks in part to marketing nimbleness amid COVID-19. Named one of Ad Age’s Marketers of the Year in December, State Farm found new ways to connect with customers in 2020 that includes offering dividend credits and auto rate cuts, and advertising on a “Parks and Recreation” COVID-era reunion and ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance.”