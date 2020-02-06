The Super Bowl 2020 advertisers that have added the most followers so far
With Super Bowl LIV already fading from memory, one question we ask every year is: Which brands that advertised in the Big Game achieved something lasting for all their spending? By one measure, Planters—at least among brands as we traditionally define them—is doing the best so far, all things considered. (Some context related to a side drama: “Planters says the impact of its suspended Baby Nut meme accounts was ‘minuscule’.”)
According to ListenFirst Media, which monitored the change in Super Bowl LIV advertisers’ followers in the days after the game (scroll down for details on the methodology), Planters saw the most positive impact on its social audience across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. (For the record, the NFL technically did the absolute best, but that’s a given.) Quicken Loans’ Rocket Mortgage, Google, Quibi, Pringles, Porche and Jeep also land in the top 10 list of gainers.
And if you include political candidates in the definition of “brand,” then President Donald Trump did OK for himself, and so did Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg—even though the campaign ads from Trump and Bloomberg fared poorly in USA Today’s annual Ad Meter ranking. Caveat: Both Trump and Bloomberg have had a lot going on (Trump especially!) besides their Super Bowl ad star-turns, of course.
Here’s the full breakdown with takeaways, courtesy of ListenFirst: