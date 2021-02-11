Special Report: Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 2021 advertisers that have added the most social followers so far

T-Mobile and Mtn Dew gained the most in the days following the Big Game
By Ad Age and Creativity Staff. Published on February 11, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
What Springsteen’s DWI arrest means for Jeep’s marketing

With Super Bowl LV already fading from memory, one question we ask every year is: Which brands that advertised in the Big Game achieved something lasting for all their spending? By one measure, T-Mobile and Mtn Dew (Mountain Dew) are doing the best so far.

According to analytics firm ListenFirst, which monitored the change in Super Bowl advertisers’ followers in the days after the game (scroll down for details on the methodology), T-Mobile and Mtn Dew saw the greatest growth in their social audience tallies across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. 

Pepsi, Jeep, TurboTax, Doritos, Cadillac, Fiverr, Robinhood and Skechers also land in the top 10 list of gainers.

Here’s the full breakdown, along with a couple thoughts on why T-Mobile and Mtn Dew rose above the pack:

Credit:
Courtesy ListenFirst

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

What Springsteen’s DWI arrest means for Jeep’s marketing

What Springsteen’s DWI arrest means for Jeep’s marketing
Watch the uncut Brady/Gronk T-Mobile commercial banned from Super Bowl

Watch the uncut Brady/Gronk T-Mobile commercial banned from Super Bowl
Super Bowl LV advertisers disappoint on diversity in the director's chair

Super Bowl LV advertisers disappoint on diversity in the director's chair
Super Bowl advertisers fell short on key diversity and inclusion measures, analysis shows

Super Bowl advertisers fell short on key diversity and inclusion measures, analysis shows
Super Bowl viewership falls to lowest levels in years

Super Bowl viewership falls to lowest levels in years

Super Bowl Alert: That's a wrap

Super Bowl Alert: That's a wrap

Which brands won (and lost) the Super Bowl on Twitter

Which brands won (and lost) the Super Bowl on Twitter
The 5 funniest Super Bowl commercials, according to Ace Metrix consumer surveys

The 5 funniest Super Bowl commercials, according to Ace Metrix consumer surveys