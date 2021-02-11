The Super Bowl 2021 advertisers that have added the most social followers so far
With Super Bowl LV already fading from memory, one question we ask every year is: Which brands that advertised in the Big Game achieved something lasting for all their spending? By one measure, T-Mobile and Mtn Dew (Mountain Dew) are doing the best so far.
According to analytics firm ListenFirst, which monitored the change in Super Bowl advertisers’ followers in the days after the game (scroll down for details on the methodology), T-Mobile and Mtn Dew saw the greatest growth in their social audience tallies across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
Pepsi, Jeep, TurboTax, Doritos, Cadillac, Fiverr, Robinhood and Skechers also land in the top 10 list of gainers.
Here’s the full breakdown, along with a couple thoughts on why T-Mobile and Mtn Dew rose above the pack: