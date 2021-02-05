Super Bowl 2021: Watch all the commercials released so far
The Super Bowl news cycle has been quiet ... until now. With less than two weeks until Super Bowl LV kicks off, brands are starting to drop their commercials. Bookmark this page to say up to date as new Big Game ads are released.
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, "Get Back to Nature"
Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s will air a 60-second spot during the Super Bowl that celebrates the outdoors as a place consumers can turn to during these “trying times.” Created in-house, the commercial debuted on Feb. 4.
Guaranteed Rate, "Believe You Will"
Mortgage lender Guaranteed Rate's first national Super Bowl spot is a 60-second montage created in-house. It features footage of athletes including UFC's Dustin Poirier, then moves to the topic of home buying. The push comes after the company's mortgage originations doubled in 2020.
Michelob Ultra, "All-Star Cast"
Aft first, this 60-second ad for Michelob Ultra organic seltzer seems like a very star-studded spot. But, the celebrities are soon revealed to be fakes by the real Don Cheadle, who appears alongside his lookalike: his brother. The spot, released on Feb. 3, was directed by Calmatic and comes from FCB.
Indeed, "The Rising"
The online job site will use the Big Game to showcase the emotional journey of job seekers. The 60-second spot from 72andSunny, features real people looking for work and their challenges and wins along the way. The commercial was released on Feb. 3.
Dr. Squatch, "You're Not a Dish"
Dr. Squatch is a rare direct-to-consumer brand to air a Super Bowl ad. The men's personal care company is known for its viral videos hat have racked more than 300 million views on YouTube alone. Raindrop Marketing, a San Diego shop, created the ad, which debuted on Feb. 3.
Robinhood, "Born Investor"
Robinhood, the trading app at the center of the stock market frenzy around GameStop, will air its first Super Bowl commercial, even as it deals with the fallout surrounding the controversy. The company will use the Big Game to lean into its mission of democratizing trading, even as that is being called into question. The ad, released on Feb. 3, was created by MediaMonks.
Klarna, "Four Quarter-Sized Cowboys"
Buy now, pay later firm Klarna will make its first Super Bowl foray with a commercial starring Maya Rudolph. The service, which allows people to split payments without paying interest, tapped the “Saturday Night Live” star for its Western-themed ad showing how people how they can do just that. The commercial, from Mirimar, debuted on Feb. 3.
Shift4Shop, "Join Us"
Shift4Shop will sponsor the first civilian mission to space and its using the Super Bowl to invite the 100 million or so viewers who are expected to tune into the game the chance to be a part of the mission. The commercial, created by Known, debuted on Feb. 3.
Jimmy John’s, “Meet the King”
The sandwich chain makes its Super Bowl debut with a spot featuring Brad Garrett as “The King of Cold Cuts” Tony Bolognavich. He's ready to declare “sandwich war” on Jimmy John’s as its growth is eating into his sandwich-selling empire. The spot comes from Anomaly and was directed by Craig Gillespie. Most of the country will see a 30-second spot, while certain big markets for the chain will be served a 60-second version.
General Motors, "No Way, Norway"
Will Ferrell isn't happy that Norway ranks way ahead of the U.S. when it comes to electric vehicle adoption in General Motor's Super Bowl ad. The commercial, out of McCann Worldgroup, also features Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina. It debuted on Feb. 3.
M&M’s, “Come Together”
The 30-second ad, from BBDO New York, shows people sharing M&M’s as a form of apology for life’s irritations, such as kicking the seat in front of you on an airplane or calling someone Karen. The spot ends with a celebrity appearance, as Dan Levy promises to the M&M’s spokescandies that he won’t eat any more of their friends.
Uber Eats, "Tonight i'll Be Eating"
Uber Eats is reuniting “Saturday Night Live” vets Mike Myers and Dana Carvey to reprise their roles from the famous “Wayne’s World” skit and films. Cardi B also makes a cameo in the commercial out of The Special Group. The spot debuted on Feb. 3.
Toyota, "Upstream"
Toyota profiles Paralympian Jessica Long in an emotional 60-second Super Bowl commercial from Saatchi & Saatchi. The ad debuted on Feb. 3.
Skechers, "To the Max"
Skechers will air a 30-second spot starring former quarterback Tony Romo and his wife Candice Romo. The commercial, which was released on Feb. 3, shows the Romos living a life of excess, including sky-high sandwiches, mile-tall mattresses and monster-wheel trucks.
Anheuser-Busch InBev, "Let's Grab a Beer"
Anheuser-Busch InBev’s first-ever corporate Super Bowl ad is less about the brewing giant’s individual brands—and more about the role that beer in general plays in people’s lives. The 60-second ad from Wieden+Kennedy features a series of scenes in which people share beers during moments of disappointment and sadness. The commercial debuted on Feb. 3.
Scotts Miracle-Gro, "Keep Growing"
Scotts Miracle-Gro is giving Super Bowl viewers a lawn and garden of their dreams—a garden like Martha Stewart’s, perhaps. In the 45-second ad, which was created with VaynerMedia, Scotts Miracle-Gro shows how Stewart and other celebrities utilize their backyards. The spot debuted on Feb. 2.
WeatherTech, "Family"
Once again, WeatherTech features its own employees in its commercials. In the first spot, which was released on Feb. 1, these employees tell stories about why they are proud to work at WeatherTech. The ad was created by Pinnacle Advertising.
WeatherTech, "We Never Left"
WeatherTech's second commercial, “We Never Left,” focuses on how WeatherTech’s manufacturing has always been done in the U.S. The ad also dropped on Feb. 1 and was created by Pinnacle Advertising.
Cheetos, "It Wasn't Me"
Cheetos' latest music-themed Super Bowl spot uses Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me" to illustrate how to try to convince someone else you didn't swipe their snack. In the spot, by Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, Ashton Kutcher wonders where his bag of Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix has gone. It appears his wife Mila Kunis is to blame. The ad debuted on Feb. 1.
TurboTax, "Spreading Tax Expertise Across the Land"
Once again, TurboTax uses its Super Bowl ad to highlight its live tax experts. The 45-second spot, which debuted on Feb. 2, shows these experts coming to people on their own terms and highlighting nuances of tax prep they might not have known about on their own. The commercial was created by Wieden+Kennedy.
Tide, "The Jason Alexander Hoodie"
Tide will return to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years with a commercial from Woven Collaborative that sort of stars Jason Alexander. The “Seinfeld” star appears as a computer-generated image on a hoodie that has been pretty dramatically soiled. Tide released the spot on Jan. 28.
Logitech, "Defy Logic"
A new brand partnership between Lil Nas X and Logitech, the Swiss digital product company, will include a high-profile Super Bowl commercial. The 60-second spot, which debuted on Feb. 2, is part of the marketer’s new brand campaign “Defy Logic” that focuses on creators, artists and activists.
Bud Light, "Last Year's Lemons"
Bud Light is putting a whimsical spin on the small hardships the pandemic brought us, from do-it-yourself haircuts to busted wedding plans. The spot from Wieden+Kennedy New York plugs the brand’s new hard seltzer lemonade flavor by showing lemons falling from the sky as a symbol of all the “lemons” 2020 brought us. Bud Light debuted the ad on Jan. 28.
Dexcom, "Rant"
Nick Jonas stars in a Super Bowl commercial, which debuted on Feb. 2, for Dexcom, a glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. Jonas, who has Type 1 diabetes, is using the Big Game to raise awareness of technological advancements for people with diabetes. The 30-second commercial, created by Cleveland-based agency Marcus Thomas, will showcase Dexcom’s monitoring system which does not rely on the traditional finger sticks that have long been used to help manage diabetes.
Pringles, "Space Return"
Pringles' latest Super Bowl spot continues the brand's flavor-stacking messaging. In the 30-second commercial, which debuted on Jan. 28, the act of stacking different flavors of Pringles together is so engaging that people might ignore a lunar pod’s return from space. Created by Grey Group, people in a NASA-like mission control room don't notice two astronauts stranded at sea because they are, you guessed it, stacking Pringles.
Squarespace, "5 to 9 by Dolly Parton"
Dolly Parton put a new twist on her classic “9 to 5” song for Squarespace’s Super Bowl commercial, which debuted on Feb. 2. The country superstar re-recorded the track as “5 to 9,” turning it into a anthem for the after-hours passion projects and side hustles. The ad was created in-house.
Michelob Ultra, “Happy”
Michelob Ultra taps a roster of A-list athletes in its 60-second Super Bowl ad, which dropped on Jan. 25. The commercial, from Wieden+Kennedy, shows what Serena Williams, Anthony Davis, Peyton Manning, Brooks Koepka, Jimmy Butler and Alex Morgan do in their downtime. The message of the ad: You’re not just happy because you win, you win because you’re happy.
Amazon, "Alexa's Body"
Amazon’s Alexa will take a human form in Michael B. Jordan in this year’s Super Bowl commercial. In the 60-second commercial, from teams at Amazon and Lucky Generals, which will air in the fourth quarter of the game, a female executive daydreams what it would be like if Alexa lived inside of Jordan. The spot debuted on Feb. 2.
Chipotle, "Can a Burrito Change the World?"
In its first Super Bowl ad, Chipotle kickstarts its efforts to help the careers of young farmers while showcasing its signature burrito. The 30-second ad from Venables Bell & Partners, which debuted on Jan. 25, begins with a young boy dining at home, burrito in hand, who poses the question, “What if this could change the world?”
Mercari, "Get Your Unused Things Back in the Game”
The e-commerce platform recycles an already running spot for its Super Bowl debut. The 15-second ad, created by Rain the Growth Agency, is part of Mercari’s “Goodbye, Hello” campaign, which focuses on the power behind saying “goodbye” to meaningful items and “hello” to new finds.
Doritos, #FlatMatthew
In a 60-second Super Bowl spot, released Feb. 2, Matthew McConaughey is shown having some difficulties with everyday life because he’s flat. The viewer doesn’t know why he’s become #FlatMatthew, though the actor says he hasn’t been feeling quite like himself. Spoiler alert — he ultimately puffs back up to his normal self thanks to Doritos 3D Crunch. “I Want to Break Free” by Queen is the soundtrack for the spot, which comes from Frito-Lay’s creative agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners.
Bud Light, "Bud Light Legends"
Bud Light reunites classic characters from its previous ads in this year's spot, which debuted on Feb. 1. The 60-second commercial from Wieden+Kennedy New York brings back the “I love you man” guy, Dr. Galazkiewicz, the “Real Men of Genius” singer, plus Cedric the Entertainer, who last appeared in a Bud Light Super bowl ad in 2005. It also includes some more recent ad stars, like the Bud Knight and Post Malone.
Vroom, “Dealership Pain”
Vroom’s first Big Game ad from Anomaly dramatizes the painful process of car shopping. The online car dealer revealed the spot on Jan. 12, making it the first Super Bowl advertiser to pre-release its commercial.