Coors Light and Miller Lite are rivals in Molson Coors' Super Bowl ad—here's how it came together

A ‘now’ idea

The Droga5 pitch had another unusual element, which was to partner with an online sportsbook to gamify the ad, allowing people to participate in a prediction pool about what they would see. The free-to-play contest, hosted by Draft Kings, will award $500,000 in prizes. More than 257,000 entries had been made by the time the contest closed at 3:30 p.m. ET today, helping DraftKings win new signups and the entities to collect participant data.

“The amount of betting culture that’s become mainstream got us thinking,” said Chris Colliton, executive creative director at Droga5. “Millions of people are going to be betting on the Big Game, and it seemed like it was only a matter of time before this kind of passion point bleeds into advertising as well. And so we knew we wanted to do something that had never been done, we really wanted to make a moment that stood out from everything else… why not bleed into the space as well and get that kind of engagement?”

St. Jacques was thrilled with the idea. “People have been predicting sports since the beginning of time, and more recently with the online traction of a platform like DraftKings, it’s become bigger and bigger … It feels like this was a ‘now’ idea,” St. Jacques said. “It was an idea that we needed to do now or we would regret it forever if we didn’t.”

With half a million dollars on the line, secrecy was such that just three people—St. Jacques, Weir and Colliton—knew all the details. The ad was only shared with other stakeholders until after the contest closed. To help keep the secret in production, eight different endings were shot.

The best fans could surmise about the commercial came from the questions in the DraftKings contest. That gave away that the ad would take place in a bar, that something would shatter, and there’d be a chance to see either dancing animals, “high-octane martial arts,” “mega explosions,” or a celebrity cameo, among other clues.

St. Jacques predicted the Molson Coors ad would be one “where people are going to stop and lean in to watch this spot, not only because they haven't seen it, and it’s going to be one of the few they maybe haven’t seen. But also, they might have real money on the line. So they’re going to lean in to say, ‘Did I get the right thing?’

“We keep joking that people are not going to be getting a snack during the spot or going to the bathroom,” she continued, “They're going to be sitting there being like, I want to see what’s going to happen in this spot.”