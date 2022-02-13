Super Bowl Alert: Game Day commercial trends and analysis

Trends to watch

The auto category is returning in full force, with six automakers running eight ads. Last year, just four automakers ran five ads. One thing they have in common—they will be using the game to promote their electric vehicle ambitions.

​​There will be a few traditional auto Super Bowl advertisers missing, however. Stellantis (formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) confirmed to Ad Age that it will be on the sidelines. The automaker ran an ad for Jeep last year featuring Bruce Springsteen, after sitting out the 2019 game, but before that had appeared in every Super Bowl since 2009. Hyundai is sitting it out for the second straight year after regularly running ads in years prior.

Health and wellness is also a growing ad category. After all, as you are stuffing your face with chips and drinking beer, it’s only natural you also want to think about hitting the gym and getting your cholesterol checked.

There will also be new forms of innovation featured in Super Bowl commercials, including several cryptocurrency brands, an NFT cameo and multiple references to the metaverse.

Super Bowl ads continue to be more humorous and lighthearted this year, as marketers try to inject some entertainment into real-life fatigue. Marketers, it seems, don't want to go anywhere near politics or issues that could be viewed as controversial. Based on Ad Age’s viewing of ads before the game, roughly 20% have a more serious tone, while 80% are humorous or lighthearted.

Several brands will recreate iconic movies and TV shows, including General Motors’ “Austin Powers” revival, T-Mobile’s “Scrubs’” reunion, and Verizon’s take on Jim Carrey’s “The Cable Guy.”

You can read more about trends to watch here.